Naming Rights Sponsor for Round the Bays 2020 Confirmed

Sport Wellington is excited to announce that Brendan Foot Supersite is continuing their Naming Rights sponsorship for the Wellington Round the Bays event in 2020.

As a sponsor of Wellington Round the Bays for over a decade, as well as sponsoring the Central Pulse and the NZ Art Show, David Foot, Dealer Principal of Brendan Foot Supersite, saw continuing the Naming Rights opportunity as a good fit with their community support focus.

“We are a local family business and we feel it’s important to support big and small local events. Round the Bays is an iconic event and our decision to continue our support of it was an easy one”, says David Foot.

“Our business is growing to cover more of the Wellington region, making us one of the largest and most well-established vehicle sales and service locations in the Wellington region. We are fully aware of the importance health and wellness plays in people’s lives. The Round the Bays event is all about participation, and we encourage our staff and customers to participate every year.”

Sport Wellington has introduced an Environmental policy for Round the Bays and are working towards zero-waste in 2025. As part of the policy, Sport Wellington has asked all of the sponsors involved to consider how they can reduce the waste that is generated and minimise the event’s environmental footprint. As part of this initiative, Brendan Foot Supersite is endeavouring to provide Sport Wellington with electric or hybrid promotional vehicles and will be working with Sport Wellington on other initiatives.

Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays is taking place on 16 February 2020, with registrations opening on 1 November 2019. Early bird pricing will be available until midnight 30 November.

Participants have three route options; the Fiji Airways 6.5km fun run/walk (which also includes the Buggy Walk category and Active Families category), Bluebridge 10km, or Globelet Half Marathon, all taking place along Wellington’s scenic waterfront.

Phil Gibbons, CEO, Sport Wellington commented that “Through organising Round the Bays, Sport Wellington aims to increase awareness of the importance of physical activity for health and wellbeing. We are proud to be able to deliver an event which encourages high levels of participation from across the community and showcases our beautiful waterfront. It also reinforces Sport Wellington’s vision of everyone in the greater Wellington region having a life-long involvement in sport and active recreation.”

The course accommodates everyone - from strollers and wheelchairs to runners aiming for a personal best and ends with a fun Finishers’ Festival at Kilbirnie Park.

To find out more visit www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz



