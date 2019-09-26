Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rides Day at Warbirds Over Wanaka

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 1:17 pm
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka

MEDIA RELEASE: RIDES DAY AT WARBIRDS OVER WANAKA (Monday 13th April 2020) – 26.9.19

For immediate release.

Warbirds Over Wanaka has announced two exciting new additions to their 2020 Rides Day line-up including the chance to fly in a Spitfire and the only airworthy Avro Anson Mk 1 in the world.

The two-seater Spitfire MH367, owned by Auckland-based Doug Brooker, last displayed at Wanaka in 2012. Sporting a desert camouflage paint scheme this aircraft saw plenty of action in North Africa during WWII.

Warbirds Over Wanaka General Manager, Ed Taylor, expects the chance to fly in the Spitfire will be very popular, especially with Australian visitors. “There is no two-seater Spitfire across the Tasman. We’re always fielding enquiries from Warbirds fans on both sides of the Tasman wanting to book the ride of a lifetime.”

Doug Brooker will also be bringing his MXS aircraft to Wanaka. “Doug is a very accomplished aerobatic pilot and I’m sure his MXS display will be a big crowd pleaser,” says Ed.

Ed is also expecting rides in the beautifully restored Avro Anson to sell out quickly. “This WWII reconnaissance bomber has been a favourite since debuting in Wanaka in 2014. The owner has only recently had this aircraft certified to take joy rides so this will be a first for airshow fans anywhere in the world.”

The opportunity to ride in a Warbird doesn’t stop there.

“At the top end you have the Spitfire, P-51 Mustang, P-40 Kittyhawk and the Yak-3 Reno Racer ‘Full Noise’. For sheer speed and exhilaration, you can’t go past a ride in an Aero L-39 Albatros jet or you can go up in the Anson or a Harvard. If you’d rather something a little more sedate then maybe a ride in the open cockpit Tiger Moth will be more your style.”

A full list of the aircraft available, the cost and how to book them is available at https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/rides-day/

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on April 10th, 11th and 12th next year. For more information and tickets go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Warbirds Over Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 