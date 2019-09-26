Rides Day at Warbirds Over Wanaka

MEDIA RELEASE: RIDES DAY AT WARBIRDS OVER WANAKA (Monday 13th April 2020) – 26.9.19

For immediate release.

Warbirds Over Wanaka has announced two exciting new additions to their 2020 Rides Day line-up including the chance to fly in a Spitfire and the only airworthy Avro Anson Mk 1 in the world.

The two-seater Spitfire MH367, owned by Auckland-based Doug Brooker, last displayed at Wanaka in 2012. Sporting a desert camouflage paint scheme this aircraft saw plenty of action in North Africa during WWII.

Warbirds Over Wanaka General Manager, Ed Taylor, expects the chance to fly in the Spitfire will be very popular, especially with Australian visitors. “There is no two-seater Spitfire across the Tasman. We’re always fielding enquiries from Warbirds fans on both sides of the Tasman wanting to book the ride of a lifetime.”

Doug Brooker will also be bringing his MXS aircraft to Wanaka. “Doug is a very accomplished aerobatic pilot and I’m sure his MXS display will be a big crowd pleaser,” says Ed.

Ed is also expecting rides in the beautifully restored Avro Anson to sell out quickly. “This WWII reconnaissance bomber has been a favourite since debuting in Wanaka in 2014. The owner has only recently had this aircraft certified to take joy rides so this will be a first for airshow fans anywhere in the world.”

The opportunity to ride in a Warbird doesn’t stop there.

“At the top end you have the Spitfire, P-51 Mustang, P-40 Kittyhawk and the Yak-3 Reno Racer ‘Full Noise’. For sheer speed and exhilaration, you can’t go past a ride in an Aero L-39 Albatros jet or you can go up in the Anson or a Harvard. If you’d rather something a little more sedate then maybe a ride in the open cockpit Tiger Moth will be more your style.”

A full list of the aircraft available, the cost and how to book them is available at https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/rides-day/

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on April 10th, 11th and 12th next year. For more information and tickets go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com





© Scoop Media

