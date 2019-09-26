The Breast Comedy Show

Dunedin Comedy in association with The Ribbon Society are putting on a stand-up comedy show to raise funds during international Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October 2019). All proceeds will be going to our official partner, the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Event Details

Name: The Breast Comedy Show

Date: Friday 11th October (11/10/2019)

Time: 9.00pm (doors open 8.30pm)

Location: Playhouse Theatre, 31 Albany St, Dunedin

Tickets: $25 on Eventfinda

Performers

A lineup of Dunedin's best professional performers and comedians

Here are bio's for some of the comedians who are performing in the show:

Harriet Moir will be the MC, hosting the show.

With a lifetime of performing, writing, public speaking and entertaining up her sleeves, you can relax in the knowledge that you are in capable hands and you can focus on the important stuff. Highlights of her performing antics (or perhaps they can be more accurately described as low lights – you decide), include insights on being a solo parent, observations on the absurdity/awesomeness of it all and just whatever else she feels inclined to over share about. Some of it will be important but most of it won't. Some of it will make you laugh, cringe and choke on your cornflakes and some of it will possibly even see you reaching for the tissues. There will be stuff you will relate to and stuff you won't. Either way, s'ok. You'll still be friends.

Demelza Daisy Ray

British theater actor and comedian who crafts whimsical gems of absurd nonchalance.

Moe Stebbings

At only 17 years old, Moe is the youngest comedian in Dunedin, but more than that, Moe is also the shortest.

Elisa Rubin

One of Dunedin's more experienced comedians, she gained her comedy wings back in the USA. she now lives in NZ with her husband, children, Jacinda Ardern, and 39 million sheep.

Jenny Kendrick (recent news paper article)

The most enthusiastic, inspired and thought provoking comedian in Dunedin, this transgendered woman has the ability to make you laugh, cry, sing, dance and applaud.

Dunedin Comedy

Dunedin Comedy is the collaborative effort of those of us who work in the comedy scene in this city. We are responsible for producing, promoting and performing a variety of comedy shows here in Dunedin. Follow our facebook page for upcoming gigs, events, open mic opportunities, and any other local comedy news.

