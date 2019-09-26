Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Frank – Changing South: Back With Second Series

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Frank Film

Media Release

26 September 2019

Frank – Changing South: Back With Second Series

Christchurch-based Frank Film drops the first episode in its second series on Monday at 7am.

22 episodes will be produced in series two, with a new episode going live every Monday morning, bringing current affairs from the South to viewers via You Tube, Facebook and other digital platforms.

This year Frank is expanding its Rohe - stories are now being collected from the top half of the South Island. Frank Film’s Gerard Smyth says the stories they tell, need to be told, it’s as simple as that.

Frank is fast becoming the ‘go to’ source of good quality, relevant stories,” he says. “Our significant following has come to expect a new story every Monday and the viewing figures are consistently growing”.

Smyth says funder NZ On Air, which is funding the series, describes Frank Film’s viewing numbers as ‘extraordinary’. For example ''What Happened at the Hospital on March 15”, a retrospective poignant and human report on the emergency services at Christchurch Hospital on the day of the mosque shootings, has so far received a total of 1.5 million views.

“Additionally, our stories in this and the last series are of national interest. For instance, Frank Film broke news of the imminent demolition of what is perhaps NZ’s finest Cathedral and our report on the impending rise in Insurance premiums was picked up nationally by other media in the following weeks,” says Mr Smyth.

He also highlights the Frank Film story on nitrates in dairy farming which was debated nationally in subsequent weeks and continues to be front of mind across New Zealand. The Brilliant Bagshaw’s episode, which has had more than 113,000 views, went live only a couple of weeks before Dr Sue Bagshaw was recognised in the June Queen’s Honours.

“Documenting the re-emergence of Christchurch after the quakes and what that looks like, remains important and relevant,” he says. “New leaders are evolving and addressing the issues we’re all confronting. “Frank-Changing South” gives voice to ideas and initiatives that inspire and direct our worlds.”

The production team includes respected journalist Jendy Harper, editor Ollie Dawe, and publicity manager Ali Jones. The first story on Monday 30th September is called “Investors”. It looks at the development in Christchurch’s CBD and some of the key players in that development.

ENDS


