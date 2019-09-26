Lucky Daye Supporting Khalid at Both NZ Shows
LUCKY DAYE
SUPPORTING KHALID AT BOTH NZ SHOWS ON THE FREE SPIRIT TOUR
• New Orleans-born,
LA-based R&B maverick makes his New Zealand debut this
November supporting Khalid at both his Auckland Free
Spirit Tour shows
• New single 'Buying Time' is a bonus track from debut project Painted
• Painted is the third chapter of Lucky Daye's two EPs I (2018) and II (2019)
Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce R&B trailblazer Lucky Daye will make his New Zealand debut this November supporting Khalid at both Auckland shows on his Free Spirit Tour.
Tickets to the Free Spirit Tour on Thursday 21 November are sold out and limited tickets remain for Wednesday 20 November.
New Orleans born, LA based R&B maverick Lucky Daye
released his powerful debut album, Painted in May of
this year (through Keep Cool/RCA Records), following from
EPs I and II. On Painted Lucky’s
flawless funk lingers throughout, highlighted on tracks ‘Extra’, ‘Karma’ and soul-infused ‘Concentrate’. Vulnerable and
self-reflective, Lucky is drawn to love songs, experimenting
with his slinky pitch and tone in slow jams ‘Misunderstood’, ‘I Love You Too Much’ and fan
favourite ‘Roll Some Mo’. Drawing on life
experiences; failures, homelessness, trapped anger of his
youth, Lucky doesn’t shy from sensitivity on Painted
but glories in the purity still so clear even in his
latest track ‘Buying Time’.
‘Powerful, multi-faceted productions seem to fuel the Southern-soloist – it’s where he shines the most and harnesses his true potential.’ – Clash Music
‘Daye has already been marked with the "one to watch" designation: Painted showcases his funk, jazz and soul leanings, his vocal training/ability and a commitment to genre that puts the project over the top.’ – Exclaim 9/10
‘Daye’s earnest tenor guides the listener
through the maze of sound, and without interruption, one
track seamlessly shapeshifts into the next.’ – Ones
To Watch
Making waves with fans and critics alike, Lucky Daye’s project has been received with as much love as he’s weaved throughout it from the likes of FADER, Teen Vogue, The Recording Academy, CLASH Magazine, VICE, and Billboard with Lucky making his NPR Tiny Desk performance debut.
Australia and New Zealand are still buzzing from the release of Khalid’s sophomore record Free Spirit, which dropped on April 5 via Sony Music. The album debuted at #2 on the NZ Top 40 and at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in his home country, delivering the artist his first ever #1 album! In February, Khalid teased fans of what was to come by dropping lead single ‘Talk’, penned with UK dance duo Disclosure and adding to a stable of hits that’s truly staggering for an artist so young. Free Spirit also includes undeniable tunes ‘Self’, ‘My Bad’ and the stunning title-track with recently dropped video as well as John Mayer collaboration, ‘Outta My Head’.
Khalid is one of the defining artists of his generation, don’t miss his New Zealand shows with very special guest Lucky Daye this November!
