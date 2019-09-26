Lucky Daye Supporting Khalid at Both NZ Shows

LUCKY DAYE

SUPPORTING KHALID AT BOTH NZ SHOWS ON THE FREE SPIRIT TOUR

• New Orleans-born, LA-based R&B maverick makes his New Zealand debut this November supporting Khalid at both his Auckland Free Spirit Tour shows

• New single 'Buying Time' is a bonus track from debut project Painted

• Painted is the third chapter of Lucky Daye's two EPs I (2018) and II (2019)



Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce R&B trailblazer Lucky Daye will make his New Zealand debut this November supporting Khalid at both Auckland shows on his Free Spirit Tour.

Tickets to the Free Spirit Tour on Thursday 21 November are sold out and limited tickets remain for Wednesday 20 November.

New Orleans born, LA based R&B maverick Lucky Daye released his powerful debut album, Painted in May of this year (through Keep Cool/RCA Records), following from EPs I and II. On Painted Lucky’s flawless funk lingers throughout, highlighted on tracks ‘Extra’, ‘Karma’ and soul-infused ‘Concentrate’. Vulnerable and self-reflective, Lucky is drawn to love songs, experimenting with his slinky pitch and tone in slow jams ‘Misunderstood’, ‘I Love You Too Much’ and fan favourite ‘Roll Some Mo’. Drawing on life experiences; failures, homelessness, trapped anger of his youth, Lucky doesn’t shy from sensitivity on Painted but glories in the purity still so clear even in his latest track ‘Buying Time’.



‘Powerful, multi-faceted productions seem to fuel the Southern-soloist – it’s where he shines the most and harnesses his true potential.’ – Clash Music

‘Daye has already been marked with the "one to watch" designation: Painted showcases his funk, jazz and soul leanings, his vocal training/ability and a commitment to genre that puts the project over the top.’ – Exclaim 9/10

‘Daye’s earnest tenor guides the listener through the maze of sound, and without interruption, one track seamlessly shapeshifts into the next.’ – Ones To Watch





Making waves with fans and critics alike, Lucky Daye’s project has been received with as much love as he’s weaved throughout it from the likes of FADER, Teen Vogue, The Recording Academy, CLASH Magazine, VICE, and Billboard with Lucky making his NPR Tiny Desk performance debut.

Australia and New Zealand are still buzzing from the release of Khalid’s sophomore record Free Spirit, which dropped on April 5 via Sony Music. The album debuted at #2 on the NZ Top 40 and at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in his home country, delivering the artist his first ever #1 album! In February, Khalid teased fans of what was to come by dropping lead single ‘Talk’, penned with UK dance duo Disclosure and adding to a stable of hits that’s truly staggering for an artist so young. Free Spirit also includes undeniable tunes ‘Self’, ‘My Bad’ and the stunning title-track with recently dropped video as well as John Mayer collaboration, ‘Outta My Head’.

Khalid is one of the defining artists of his generation, don’t miss his New Zealand shows with very special guest Lucky Daye this November!

KHALID

FREE SPIRIT TOUR

NEW ZEALAND

NOVEMBER 2019

Presented by Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring and AEG Presents



FINAL TICKETS ON SALE NOW

via frontiertouring.com/khalid

Wednesday 20 November

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

All Ages

ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Thursday 21 November

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

SOLD OUT



Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than

the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

