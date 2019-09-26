Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sport NZ announces new strategy to get Every Body Active

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Sport New Zealand

Sport NZ has today released a new strategy and vision to get Every Body Active in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Presented to an audience of all children and young people (tamariki 5 to 11 years and rangatahi 12 to 18 years) at an event in Auckland, the strategy will shape the way Sport NZ invests more than $250 million of government and lotteries funding over the next four years. This includes redefining the space in which Sport NZ operates - from sport and recreation to play, active recreation and sport.

Tamariki and rangatahi are at the heart of the new plans because of the worrying decline in physical activity that occurs during teenage years.

Sport NZ’s Active NZ data shows that at 12 to 14 years, 96% have been active in the past seven days with the age group on average taking part for 12 hours per week. By the time they reach 18-24 years, only 73% are active each week and the duration has more than halved to 5.5 hours.

“A number of factors combine to cause this drop-off but the clear story we are telling is that if levels of physical activity continue to decline for our young people, the effects will likely continue in subsequent generations,” says Sport NZ Chief Executive Peter Miskimmin.

“Over the next four years our two top priorities are to raise the number of hours each week our tamariki are physically active and to reduce the rate of decline among rangatahi. We’re going to tackle this by taking a very tight focus on where we’ll seek to improve the quality of offerings available. That focus will be on play and physical education for tamariki, and on active recreation and sport for rangatahi.”

The strategy launched today is in two parts: a 12-year strategic direction and the first of three four-year strategic plans. Included in the strategic direction is a new vision for Sport NZ (Every Body Active), a statement of commitment to Te Tiriti O Waitangi and an outcomes framework to connect Sport NZ’s work and investment to the Government’s Wellbeing Framework.

As well as the short-term focus on tamariki and rangatahi, the four-year strategic plan outlines a significant shift in how Sport NZ will invest for participation outcomes.

“We’ve learned from our current strategy that the best outcomes are released when you empower local communities to come up with solutions that address their unique situations, and we’ll be seeking to work with a wider range of partners to achieve our targeted outcomes,” says Mr Miskimmin.

“We will also continue to work hard to realise the commitments outlined in our response to the Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation Strategy which was launched in October 2018, and the commitments that will be outlined in a new Disability Plan that will be launched next month.”

Today’s announcement follows a recent commitment by Sport NZ and the country’s five major participation sports to increase the fun and development focus in youth sport. This in response to declining youth participation rates caused by negative behaviours perpetuated in the youth sport context.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 