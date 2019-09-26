It’s Red Nose Day for Cure Kids!

Thursday 26 September 2019

Cure Kids’ Red Nose Day is back tomorrow, Friday 27 September, with Kiwis rallying together across the country to raise much-needed funding for child health research. The Red Nose Appeal is Cure Kids’ biggest fundraising campaign each year, culminating in Red Nose Day where thousands of New Zealanders will play their part to help Cure Kids reach their $1.2 million fundraising goal.

Funds raised will go towards research to help improve, extend and save the lives of our Kiwi kids living with serious illnesses and conditions.

The appeal will be hard to miss this year with significant landmarks lighting up, literally painting the town red. In Auckland, the Sky Tower, New Zealand’s tallest red nose, will glow red across the city on Friday 27 September from sunset to sunrise.

Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge says “Every year we’re so encouraged by how wholeheartedly Kiwis support Cure Kids, selflessly donating their time to get behind this iconic appeal. It’s a significant day where communities come together for us - whether it’s holding a local fundraising event, hosting a bake sale, or joining a fun run - to raise funds for child health research into a wide range of health conditions from child cancer and epilepsy, to rheumatic fever and cystic fibrosis.”

This year the fundraising won’t stop at Red Nose Day. Cure Kids has released an interactive storybook app as a new way to donate to the flagship fundraiser, and in exchange you’ll receive a beautiful storybook app that lasts forever.

Back Home to You, A Red Nose Fable is a children’s fable revealing a metaphoric story behind the Red Nose and the real work Cure Kids does to deliver on its mission. The interactive storybook app written and illustrated by Raymond McGrath is a story symbolising how research funded by Cure Kids brings hope to tamariki across New Zealand. The app includes both English and Te Reo Māori readings by the well-known voices of Toni Street and Stacey Morrison. All proceeds from Back Home to You, A Red Nose Fable downloads go to Cure Kids.

Cure Kids is currently funding over $10 million in child health research and the Red Nose Day annual appeal enables Cure Kids to further support researchers to make a positive impact on the lives of families in New Zealand.

