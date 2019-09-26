The Feelers Will Be Hitting The Hot Spots This Summer

The Feelers Will Be Hitting The Hot Spots This Summer, with the One And Only Stellar* at Select Venues!

From busking on street corners to becoming pioneers of the kiwi music industry THE FEELERS are thrilled to announce a comprehensive NZ tour this summer; joined at select locations by iconic NZ band stellar* who celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album MIX.

THE FEELERS; ALL THE HITS SUMMER TOUR

Schoolboy friends James Reid and Hamish Gee started a legacy that has spawned some of the greatest songs written in New Zealand. They will be bringing their anthems to New Zealanders alongside their mates stellar* in a nostalgic reunion of two illustrious NZ bands. THE FEELERS will also be dropping a new single appropriately titled SUMMER RIDE.

Band member Hamish Gee states, “The band can't wait to get back on the road. It's been a few years since we've played a large summer tour and we're excited to be test driving a couple of new tracks, as well as smashing out all our favorite hits from the past two decades. So stoked to be playing alongside our great mates stellar*”.

With seven Top 20 hits under their belts, Boh Runga and the stellar* boys are promising a setlist to match the tour’s “All The Hits” tag. Says Boh, “This is going to be a tour to remember! Summer will be kicking in, we’re celebrating the 20th Anniversary of our Mix album, the band is sounding better than ever, and we get to have fun all over Aotearoa with our old pals The Feelers. Bring it on!”

THE FEELERS will play:

• The Tillermans in Invercargill on Thursday 28th November

• The Union Hall in Dunedin on Friday 29th November joined by stellar*

• The Town Hall in Christchurch on Saturday 30th November joined by stellar*

• The Convention Centre in Blenheim on Sunday 1st December

• The War Memorial Centre in Whanganui on Thursday 5th December

• The Cossie Club in Upper Hutt on Friday 6th December

• The Hunter Lounge in Wellington on Saturday 7th December joined by stellar*

• The Powerstation in Auckland on Thursday 12th December joined by stellar*

• The Factory in Hamilton on Friday 13th December joined by stellar*

• The Manurewa Cossie in Manurewa on Thursday 19th December

• The Stadium Lounge in Mount Maunganui on Friday 20th December joined by stellar*

• The Brownzy in Browns Bay on Saturday 21st December

• NEW YEARS EVE at Zane Grey’s in Paihia on Tuesday 31st December

• The Waihi Beach Hotel in Waihi on Saturday 4th January

• The Butlers Reef in New Plymouth on Sunday 5th January joined by stellar*

Tickets available for all gigs from Thursday 26th September through Eventfinda, excluding The Town Hall in Christchurch which is via Ticketek and the Powerstation in Auckland which can be purchased via AAA Ticketing and Ticketmaster.

Eventfinda

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/tour/2019/the-feelers-all-the-hits-summer-tour

Ticketek (Christchurch)

https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=FEELERSS19

AAA Ticketing (Auckland)

https://aaaticketing.co.nz/event/f28334b7638320ce34986b44f62682ae

Ticketmaster (Auckland)

https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/event/240057377FE50C5D

Playing with THE FEELERS is guitarist Andy Lynch (Zed) and bass players Clint Harris (Opshop) or Dave Gent (The Exponents).

THE FEELERS have amassed some remarkable statistics including a quarter of a million album sales, five multi-platinum albums, five number one albums, seven number one singles, and they remain the largest selling NZ band ever signed by Warner Music NZ in their 48-year history. They have also accumulated 5 NZ Music Awards, 3 APRA most played song of the year awards and more radio airplay than any other New Zealand artist or band since radio stats began in 1999.

Some of the many hits they promise to play at the upcoming gigs include, Pressure Man, Venus, Communicate, Larger Than Life, One World, Astronaut and of course the 2011 Rugby World Cup song Right Here, Right Now, a cover of the Jesus Jones hit song.

stellar* still features the same line-up that released their first single on Sony Music NZ, 'What You Do (Bastard)', 21 years ago. That’s Boh Runga (vocals, guitar), Andrew Maclaren (drums, programming), Kurt Shanks (bass) and Chris van de Geer(guitar).

With the band celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their Mix album – expect to hear live many favourites from that album - including Violent, Part Of Me, Every Girl, Undone and more.

For further information about THE FEELERS visit: https://www.facebook.com/thefeelers/or https://thefeelers.co.nz/



ends

© Scoop Media

