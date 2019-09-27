App changing the face of member interactions in the gym



26 September 2019

A new app for gyms and leisure centres in Australia and New Zealand is opening up fresh ways for members to connect with each other and their fitness facilities.

Jonas Leisure has launched an app for its Envibe leisure management software customers that packs a powerful social punch by helping members connect for workouts, challenges and more, and can be customised to reflect a gym or leisure centre’s brand.

The solution is delivered through Fitnexus, the world’s fastest growing custom-branded mobile app provider for gyms and health clubs. Jonas Leisure is the exclusive distributor for Fitnexus in Australia and New Zealand.

Jonas Leisure Chief Executive Mike Henton said they were thrilled to be able to offer customers a way to harness their members’ interests in fitness and connecting with likeminded individuals for better engagement.

“Apps are a fantastic way to keep your members connected to your facility, but they’re not always easy to set-up and maintain.

“This app can be configured to reflect your gym or leisure centre’s brand in around five minutes, link with your existing systems, and offers an incredible range of functionality, which is constantly being updated.”

The Fitnexus app, which is available on desktop and mobile, provides a complete social environment for any fitness business.

“Using the app, members can communicate with each other and fitness centre staff through a social media-style timeline and message service, book fitness classes and record their progress against their fitness programs. They can also integrate it with their fitness tracking devices, such as Fitbit and Myzone, or with their favourite music playlists – all on the go.

“For gyms and leisure centres, the app helps keep members active and engaged and makes it easy for them to refer friends. It also provides reports based on data from members’ fitness tracking, can send push notifications to all app users, and even allows for sales of products such as supplements or gym wear, or for advertising of discounted services from local businesses.”

The Fitnexus app can be integrated with any CRM system and can sit behind an existing website.

While currently only available to Jonas Leisure’s Envibe customers, Mr Henton says the company could look at opportunities to integrate it with other platforms, both under and outside the Jonas Leisure umbrella.

“We’re really excited about the possibilities the app offers for our customers. Fitnexus has the same commitment to continual improvement that is synonymous with Jonas Leisure and we’re looking forward to seeing where that will take our customers.”

More information about the Fitnexus app can be found on the Jonas Leisure website.

