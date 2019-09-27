Epic New Zealand Mountain Bike Event on the Move

The Pioneer Mountain Bike Stage Race is on the move, with organisers confirming the event will further evolve with a shift to the North Island in November 2020.

In its fourth year, the 2019 Pioneer, fueled by Nutri-Grain, will be held from Sunday 1st December this year. The event starts and finishes in Queenstown, taking in a prologue and five stages totaling 433 km of riding and 12,540 metres of climbing, with Lake Moke, Alexandra and Bannockburn hosting overnight villages before the event finishes at the Queenstown Events Centre with a celebration dinner on the Friday evening.

IRONMAN Oceania Managing Director and race founder Dave Beeche says the internationally renowned event has enjoyed every moment in the stunning Central Otago region, but says it is time for the event to continue to live up to one of its pillar statements of ‘Ride Beyond’ and head to new trails for 2020.

“We have always seen the Pioneer as an event that celebrates New Zealand, one that brings international and local riders alike back year after year to enjoy world class riding trails, an epic challenge and get a taste of our legendary hospitality.

“To that end it is time to further evolve an event that is never standing still and always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with our riders and that international community. The Pioneer has already created lifelong memories and taken riders on some amazing trails in and around Canterbury, Lake Tekapo, Ben Ohau, Lake Hawea, Snow Farm, Bannockburn and many more. And now in 2020 we will add to that impressive array of New Zealand’s best riding trails and stunning countryside at the yet to be disclosed new North Island location.

“The Queenstown and Central Otago communities have been wonderful hosts these past few years, as was Christchurch for our inaugural Pioneer back in 2016. I have no doubt the event will return to the region again in the future and take riders on another amazing week of riding.

“But our next step will add another chapter to the already storied history of this wonderful event and showcase a new and equally exciting area of the country to our local and international riders. Just as the Cape Epic – the pinnacle event of the Epic Series, is constantly changing and introducing new stages and locations, so too will The Pioneer. Our advantage in that sense is that we have an entire country to choose from, with a host of stunning scenery and a fast growing and amazing array of stage options on the New Zealand cycle trail network.”

More specific details of the new location will likely be revealed first to the 2019 riders, with an announcement expected at the event’s final dinner and presentations in Queenstown on December 6.

Beeche says the decision to confirm the move now has been made with current and future riders in mind.

“The Pioneer is an event that requires considerable planning by those riding and while we are not yet in a position to confirm the exact details of the new location for 2020, we felt it imperative to let the mountain bike community know of the move now to assist in their planning. That might be short term with a decision to enter the 2019 event in Queenstown, or longer term allowing them to plan for the new location in 2020.”

Beeche was at pains to stress that this is goodbye for now, but not forever to Central Otago.

“This is not the end of the trail for Queenstown and Central Otago, I have no doubt that the region might loom large in our future planning, but for the short term we are committed to an exciting and equally challenging new location, one that will live up to our unique Pioneer experience of Find Stunning, Find Welcome and Find Character over six days of epic riding.”

Riders wanting to enter the 2019 event and enjoy the stunning trails of the Central Otago can still do so. With ten weeks preparation time riders would not want to be starting from scratch but can certainly add the finishing touches to their base fitness and join riders from New Zealand and around the world in a stunning six-day journey taking in a mix of single track.

Already the 2019 event has attracted riders from 24 countries and will once again showcase New Zealand and the region to the world. In total 41 countries have been represented across the four years of The Pioneer.

In light of today’s news, organisers have extended the scheduled price increase for potential 2019 riders out to October 6, further details can be found at www.thepioneer.co.nz

2019 The Pioneer, Fueled by Nutri-Grain, Overview

December 1 to 6, 2019

Queenstown to Queenstown

Prologue and five stages of riding

Teams of two riders

For more information, visit www.thepioneer.co.nz

• 433km of riding

• 12,540m of climbing

• MTB Single Track 22%

• Cycle Trail 14%

• 4WD Farm Track 37%

• Sealed Rd 14%

• Gravel Rd 13%



