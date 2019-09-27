HMB Endeavour replica arrives in NZ to join Tuia 250 Voyage



Following the arrival of the double-hulled sailing canoe Fa’afaite from Tahiti on 13 September, the HMB Endeavour replica has completed its voyage from Australia to Tauranga, Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Tuia 250 places the Endeavour’s arrival to this land in the context of the feats of Pacific voyagers who navigated their way to Aotearoa many generations before the ship arrived,” says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive Bernadette Cavanagh.

“The Endeavour replica will be part of a six-vessel flotilla, including traditional Māori waka, and will travel to more than a dozen sites of significance to Pacific voyaging and the first onshore encounters between Māori and Pākehā in 1769.

“Tupaia, James Cook and the Endeavour crew were part of those first onshore encounters, and including the Endeavour replica is a way of acknowledging that – for some that is a painful acknowledgement. It is part of our story, our dual heritage and a chance to kōrero and rebalance the dominant narrative of early encounters.”

The HMB Endeavour replica left Sydney on 12 September to make its way to Aotearoa New Zealand for the Tuia 250 Voyage around part of the country’s coastline. The journey took 15 days.

Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee Co-Chair Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr said he was impressed with the all crew members of the six vessels during preparation and training for the Tuia 250 Voyage.

Crew members of all vessels have entered into the spirit of Tuia 250 learning waiata and important aspects of Māori and New Zealand culture.

"All vessels have taken a great interest in learning and understanding each other’s traditions and they share a common love of the ocean, their vessels and sailing which they look forward to sharing with many New Zealanders," Barclay-Kerr says.

Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee Co-Chair Dame Jenny Shipley encouraged all New Zealanders to follow the voyage around the country using the virtual voyage tracker.

"We invite all New Zealanders to follow the voyage online using the virtual eye tracker, to join the many events that will take place and be part of this important conversation about who we are and can be as New Zealanders," says Dame Jenny Shipley.

“The Tuia 250 Flotilla is part of a national event, to celebrate 1000 years of Aotearoa New Zealand’s voyaging and navigation tradition, dual heritage and to acknowledge and commemorate the events that occurred in encounters between Māori and Pākehā when they first met, and explore and engage with all New Zealanders in our shared future together.”

© Scoop Media

