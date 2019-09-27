Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hermitude release new album, Pollyanarchy

Friday, 27 September 2019, 10:57 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

On their 6th studio album, POLLYANARCHY sees Hermitude take their music production to all new heights while delivering the absolute bangers you would expect from the beloved Blue Mountains duo. The 13 track body of work has a guest feature list to salivate over, and sees Elgusto and Luke Dubs bring to life the vocal album they’ve always wanted to create.

Premiered on triple j as feature album of the week, POLLYANARCHY is a testament to Hermitude’s ability to continue to innovate. From their debut album ALLEYS TO VALLEYS, famed single ‘Hyperparadise’ and their #1 record DARK NIGHT SWEET LIGHT the pair have continued to produce game-changing music. This time bringing to the party some of the buzziest and up-coming talent including BJ The Chicago Kid, Buddy, Bibi Bourelly, Vic Mensa Electric Fields and Haiku Hands to the party. To be clear, the guestlist is poppin’.

The result offers emotional, feverish heights on ‘Glorious’, body swayin’ on ‘Phew’, fist pumping on ‘Let It Burn’, late night melancholia rap on ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ and straight up Hermitude-ish epica on ‘Swerve’.

"What a blessing to connect with our idols and make a vocal focused record. This album has given us the opportunity to flex our production skills in a different environment where the instrumental doesn't tell the full story.” Says Hermitude, “Collaboration was the key to finding the sound we wanted for POLLYANARCHY."

The album’s name is a celebration in finding the calm in the chaos, true to the making of this album. With creative obstacles and pressures, the record at times felt like trial by fire. If the journey to this record began with the poignant Bibi Bourelly lyric 'may the bridges I've burned, light the way', it's great to be here with the record in our midst, illuminated af.

Touring New Zealand in November, the album release lands just in time for Hermitude to wrap up their mighty world tour. Pollyanarchy is here to salute the party gods, soundtracking dance floors from sunset to sunrise.

HERMITUDE – NZ DATES:

WEDNESDAY, 13 NOVEMBER - AUCKLAND - POWERSTATION

FRIDAY 15 NOVEMBER - CHRISTCHURCH - JAMES HAY

SATURDAY, 16 NOVEMBER - WELLINGTON - SHED 6

