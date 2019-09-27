Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

More laugh therapy ordered for New Zealanders

Friday, 27 September 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

27 September 2019


New Zealand audiences have plenty to laugh about, with a resurgence of comedy shows available on local screens.

NZ On Air has funded one new and three returning comedy projects following successful debut seasons this year, providing new opportunities for comedy writers and actors.

Top Kiwi comedians will be pushed to the limits of comic invention in a new prime time series for TVNZ 2. Taskmaster NZ follows in the footsteps of the hit UK version, which this season featured award-winning NZ comic Rose Matafeo alongside British panellists.

The New Zealand version will set a series of bizarre, tricky and ingenious tasks for five local comedians who are expected to bring the kiwi ‘number eight wire’ approach to delivering results and laughs.

Educators, the improvisational comedy set in a secondary school, will be back for another season of gently poking fun at school systems, after a very successful debut season on TVNZ On Demand.

The two projects selected from last year’s Comedy Pilot week on Three, Mean Mums and Golden Boy have both found receptive audiences in the first full season, meaning they’ll be back next year.

The family-friendly sitcom Mean Mums celebrates school mums Jess, Heather and Hine in all their crazy, earnest, exhausted glory. It has had strong ratings and positive critical reviews.

Also well-received has been Golden Boy, in which recent graduate Mitch lives in the shadow of her All Black brother Tama, after returning to her hometown to work at the family dairy.

“Added to a growing slate of comedy, the investment over the years in comedy writing and performing talent through the likes of 7 Days, is paying off. It’s also encouraging to see strong On Demand audience numbers for this type of content, showing how linear TV is evolving,” said NZ On Air Chief Executive Jane Wrightson.

Funding details
Mean Mums 2, 8 x 24 mins, South Pacific Pictures Ltd for Three, up to $1,080,000
Golden Boy 2, 8 x 22 mins, Mediaworks for Three, up to $1,034,808
Educators 2, 8 x 15 mins, South Pacific Pictures for TVNZ On Demand, up to $999,999
Taskmaster NZ, 10 x 44 mins, Kevin & Co for TVNZ 2, up to $734,953


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ On Air on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 