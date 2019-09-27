Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Black Fins ready to do battle

Friday, 27 September 2019, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

When the International Surf Rescue Challenge kicks off this weekend in Durban, South Africa, Kiwi ironman Cory Taylor will be embarking on the latest chapter of his already distinguished career.

The competition will be Taylor’s first as captain of the Black Fins and he says he’s ready to get underway.

“It’s a huge honour to captain the team,” the member of Midway Surf Life Saving NZ says.

“I’m very conscious that there have been a lot of great athletes that have gone before me but I’m also just another member of the Black Fins team.”

The open team, coached by Matt Cairns, is stacked with incredibly talented athletes, including reigning individual World Life Saving Champions, members of the 2014 and 2016 World Championship winning teams, as well as World Champions and Olympic-qualified athletes in other sports.

Joining the Black Fins in Durban, is the Under 19 junior team, which will be captained by East End Surf Life Saving Club’s 17-year-old Claudia Kelly.

Kelly is a member of the junior team that was crowned Youth Champions at the World Life Saving Championships in Adelaide last November.

Surf Life Saving NZ National Sport Manager Lewis McClintock has high praise for the teams, even before they hit the beach.

“Not only are these young men and women phenomenal athletes, but trained and qualified lifeguards as well.

“While we do receive some funding from High Performance Sport NZ, as a charity organisation all of the athletes have had to contribute some or all of the funding to get to Durban, as well as take time away from work or study, which shows their dedication and pride in representing New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 