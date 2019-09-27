NZSO to perform new works by top young Kiwi composers



New Zealand’s top young composers are in Wellington on 27 and 28 September for the prestigious annual NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composers Awards.

The awards give each young composer the opportunity to have one of their works performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and recorded for later release on an album.

Each of the eight young composers were selected from a total of 15 applicants from around New Zealand for the annual awards, now in its 15th year.

One composer will also be awarded a cash prize of $750 and named the NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composer of the Year. The award is only open to young composers up to the age of 25.

The young composers begin the two-day event on 27 September in workshops with several NZSO players. The NZSO will also rehearse each work at the Michael Fowler Centre, led by NZSO Associate Conductor Hamish McKeich.

The composers are being coached by award-winning New Zealand composer John Psathas, who has been mentoring the eight since they were selected.

On 28 September the NZSO will perform each of the eight works to the composers and invited guests and for a recording overseen by RNZ Concert.

The NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composers Award provides a unique opportunity for young composers to be mentored by, and work with, esteemed New Zealand composers, conductors, and the NZSO.

Generously funded by the Todd Corporation, the awards programme has assisted many developing composers to further their careers.

The 2019 Todd Corporation Young Composers and their works are:

Abby Pinkerton – Warou

Alan Mackwell – Rounds

David Mason – Zephyr

Luka Venter – ts’onot

Ihlara McIndoe – Petrichor

Micah Thompson – forgo the parable, seek the light

Nathaniel Otley – Biosphere Degradation

Jack Bewley – Guernica



