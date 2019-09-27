Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZSO to perform new works by top young Kiwi composers

Friday, 27 September 2019, 2:33 pm
Press Release: NZ Symphony Orchestra


New Zealand’s top young composers are in Wellington on 27 and 28 September for the prestigious annual NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composers Awards.

The awards give each young composer the opportunity to have one of their works performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and recorded for later release on an album.

Each of the eight young composers were selected from a total of 15 applicants from around New Zealand for the annual awards, now in its 15th year.

One composer will also be awarded a cash prize of $750 and named the NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composer of the Year. The award is only open to young composers up to the age of 25.

The young composers begin the two-day event on 27 September in workshops with several NZSO players. The NZSO will also rehearse each work at the Michael Fowler Centre, led by NZSO Associate Conductor Hamish McKeich.

The composers are being coached by award-winning New Zealand composer John Psathas, who has been mentoring the eight since they were selected.

On 28 September the NZSO will perform each of the eight works to the composers and invited guests and for a recording overseen by RNZ Concert.

The NZSO Todd Corporation Young Composers Award provides a unique opportunity for young composers to be mentored by, and work with, esteemed New Zealand composers, conductors, and the NZSO.

Generously funded by the Todd Corporation, the awards programme has assisted many developing composers to further their careers.

The 2019 Todd Corporation Young Composers and their works are:

Abby PinkertonWarou

Alan MackwellRounds

David MasonZephyr

Luka Venterts’onot

Ihlara McIndoePetrichor

Micah Thompsonforgo the parable, seek the light

Nathaniel OtleyBiosphere Degradation

Jack BewleyGuernica

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Symphony Orchestra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 