Dazzling Light Display Returns to Windsor Reserve

Auckland, 27 September, 2019 – Unitec is teaming up with energy provider Vector again this year to bring a stunning display of interactive light installations to Devonport’s Windsor Reserve for GLOW@Artweek next month.

Teams of second-year Unitec Architecture students are designing, prefabricating and constructing a diverse range of works, using Vector’s innovative electric vehicle technology to power their installations.

Unitec Lecturer in Architecture David Chaplin, who’s overseeing the student installations, says, “Students are responding with incredible creativity, originality and practicality to the zero budget, zero waste brief we’ve set for the project. From designing for a challenging outdoor environment to sourcing sustainable materials, they’re gaining industry-relevant skills for a real-world scenario where sustainability is a key part of any design process.”

With the use of Vector’s ‘Vehicle to Home’ (V2H) system, power will be exported from two Nissan Leaf G2 electric cars to provide all the power needed to run the student light installations. The cars will act as a rechargeable and mobile battery source for the duration of the festival.

Vector’s GM Product, Technology and Innovation, Cristiano Marantes, says “The Vehicle to Home system is exciting new technology that we are exploring. As an example, we are currently running a trial on this technology in Piha, where residents can power home appliances using energy stored in their EV battery, which is useful to ease peak demand on the electricity network and as a backup energy source during short-term outages.

“As Auckland continues to grow, we believe that innovative technology like this will play a pivotal part in ensuring our city continues to enjoy a reliable and affordable energy supply. We are pleased to be part of the GLOW festival and share this emerging technology with festival-goers.”

This year’s display will also feature an entranceway to the installations, designed by Unitec Architecture students Ben Oge and Victor Corrales.

Thousands of people are expected to descend upon Devonport for the weekend of festivities, with this year’s exhibition extended to early morning on Sunday, 20 October to time with the start of the ASB Auckland Marathon from Devonport’s King Edward Parade. GLOW@Artweek continues to be one of the most popular events on the Artweek Auckland calendar, attracting around 10,000 visitors over the final weekend of the festival.

This is the fifth year that Unitec students have taken part in the GLOW@Artweek festival which is hosted by the Devonport Business Association in conjunction with Artweek Auckland. GLOW@Artweek will be launched with a ‘Friday After Five’ celebration in Devonport’s retail district featuring live music, street theatre, food trucks and local art displays.

GLOW@Artweek runs from 5pm on Friday October 18 to 7am on Sunday October 20 in Devonport’s Windsor Reserve. Artweek Auckland runs from October 12-20.





