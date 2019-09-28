Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jazz Spectacular 2019

Saturday, 28 September 2019, 1:11 pm
Press Release: Rodger Fox Big Band


Allen Vizzutti – Trumpet

Equally at home in a multitude of musical idioms, Allen Vizzutti has visited 40 countries and every state in the union to perform with a rainbow of artists and ensembles including Chick Corea, 'Doc' Severinsen, the NBC Tonight Show Band, the Airmen Of Note, the Army Blues and Army Symphony Orchestra, Chuck Mangione, Woody Herman, Japan’s NHK Orchestra and the New Tokyo Philharmonic, the Budapest Radio Orchestra, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Leipzig Wind Symphony and the Kosie Wind Orchestra. Performing as a classical and a jazz artist, often in the same evening, he has appeared as guest soloist with symphony orchestras in Tokyo, Germany, St. Louis, Seattle, Rochester N.Y., Syracuse, Milwaukee, Buffalo, Phoenix, Croatia, Slovenia, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg to name a few.

“Beautiful…lyrical…stunning…stupifying.”
“Trumpet player supreme.”
-Syracuse Post Standard

Holly Hofmann – Flute
Holly Hofmann’s first memories as a musician are some of her fondest. At age 5 she would spend evenings playing a child’s flutophone, accompanying her father, a jazz guitarist, on standards from the Great American Songbook.
It was an auspicious beginning for the woman who, after years of studying her instrument and performing in classical ensembles, would find equally satisfying partnerships with such renowned jazzmen as Ray Brown, Frank Wess, Cedar Walton, Kenny Barron and many of other top names in the music.
Today, Holly Hofmann has taken the flute from its middle-of-the-orchestra origins and made it a front-line instrument in jazz. She has earned the praise and respect of musicians and jazz aficionados for her bluesy, bebop-based improvisations and technical prowess on an instrument that many once regarded as definitely not a jazz horn. Hofmann has proven them wrong and critics have labeled her one of the most authoritative, swinging flutists -- male or female -- in jazz today.

IN CONCERT WITH THE RODGER FOX BIG BAND.

Guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman

Matthew Marshall
Described as “…a guitarist of superb technical accomplishment and a musician of perception and style” (Dominion Post), Matthew Marshall is passionate about enhancing and expanding the repertoire of the classical guitar, particularly through music from his native New Zealand, exploring innovative approaches to playing and introducing unusual and intriguing music to the world.
“For an instrument and its music to evolve and for it to flourish, composers of every generation must write for it, and their music must be performed and heard. This is really important to me and I love exploring new musical ideas and experimenting with new techniques on the guitar – and of course encouraging others to do so too.”

Bruce Forman

Bruce Forman is one of the great lights of our age.” Barney Kessel, Jazz Times

“Bruce Forman is a wonderful guitarist; extremely versatile and very musical…a first-rate accompanist and soloist.” Kenny Burrell

A hectic touring schedule; eighteen recordings as a leader, including his newest release Junkyard Duo; countless sideman recording dates—with a featured role on one of jazz great Ray Brown’s last albums; soundtrack performances on three of Clint Eastwood’s distinguished films—most notably Academy Award-winning Million Dollar Baby; producer, arranger, and acclaimed educator; in residence at USC’s Studio/Jazz Guitar Dept.—when does Bruce Forman rest?

In Concert with the Rodger Fox Nonet.
Lead by New Zealand’s most well know jazz musicians Dr.Rodger Fox and has many of the Wellington jazz scene’s leading performers amongst its ranks.

