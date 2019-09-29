Spark Sport successfully streams Rugby World Cup

Spark Sport is pleased to confirm that its streaming platform has worked successfully for all devices during tonight’s triple header of Rugby World Cup 2019.

The number of concurrent streams peaked at 96,000 during the Japan vs Ireland match, climbing rapidly during the second half as word spread that the Brave Blossoms were heading for a massive upset win against the Irish. This is the second highest audience on Spark Sport, following last Saturday’s All Blacks vs Springboks match.

All technical aspects of the streaming platform worked well, as did the New Zealand broadband network, with no known broadband network congestion or outage concerns. Similar to other recent match days, the Spark Sport Care team helped a modest level of customers during the evening with device and set up issues. Customers with any issues are encouraged to get in touch via help.sparksport.co.nz well in advance of the next match they wish to watch.

Sunday’s matches commence with Georgia vs Uruguay (coverage commencing 5:45pm, kick off 6:15pm) followed by the big clash between Pool D heavyweights Australia and Wales (coverage commencing 8:15pm, kick off 8:45).

