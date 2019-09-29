Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Black Singlet Debut for Zoe Hobbs

Sunday, 29 September 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Day 2 IAAF World Champs: Black Singlet Debut for Zoe Hobbs & Tokyo Qualifier for Camille Buscomb


In her black singlet debut, Zoe Hobbs was quick off the blocks in her 100m heat alongside defending world champion Tori Bowie of the United States. Crossing the line in 11.58 and 6th in her heat, Zoe was outside a time needed to qualify as one of the six fastest outside the first three in each heat. Zoe will take to the track again on Tuesday morning NZT for the 200m heats.

Camille Buscomb set a new PB in the 10,000m with a time of 31:13.20, finishing 12th overall. The time also qualifies Camille for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Camille said the race felt good, “Conditions were really good. I could feel the air con every now and then, but then other periods of time felt nothing. So it was a good combination. You’d get a whiff of cool breeze and then you’d heat up again.”


“I’m really pleased how I finished the race because I felt like I was dropping off a bit with five laps to go and I really tried to hang on because you can also gain and lose a lot of time in three or four laps. I really wanted to get the Tokyo time but I didn’t have any idea where I was at.”

“I tried to just keep the girls in front of me in sight and then I was really excited to see the time. That’s way higher than I’ve ever placed before in a senior champs and that’s definitely my best performance I’ve ever done in a senior championship.”

Camille said a Tokyo 2020 10,000m qualifier was always the goal. “I had to basically run a qualifier tonight because there’s just not many 10,000m and so the goal was always to try and run a qualifier. But obviously it’s hard to think about in the race because you’ve got to try and just give your best performance.”

Camille will compete again in the 5,000m later this week.

Quentin Rew will compete in the 50km race walk later this morning. The second out of stadia race of the 2019 IAAF World Championships is scheduled to begin at 11.30pm local time (9.30am NZT).

