31 recipes for the 31 days

30 September 2019

Special collection of 31 recipes for the 31 days of October launches to support Kiwis living with incurable breast cancer





Sweet Louise member Hilary Chung and daughter Mia in the kitchen, preparing Hilary’s Avocado Chocolate Mousse recipe for The Sweet Louise Cookbook (photo credit Trevor Hardy).





Al Brown’s apple pie, Matilda Green’s Mediterranean chicken and Shavaughn Ruakere’s ambrosia sure get the taste-buds going, but that’s not why these familiar faces are sharing their recipes in a new book.

Tomorrow (1 October), Sweet Louise, a national organisation supporting Kiwis with incurable breast cancer, is launching its inaugural The Sweet October Cookbook, a collection of 31 recipes for 31 days.

Featuring sweet and savoury concoctions from Al Brown, Sarah Gandy, Jesse Mulligan, Matilda Green, Shavaughn Ruakere, Karla Goodwin, Jordan Rondel, Angela Berrill and Hannah Barrett as well as members of the Sweet Louise community, The Sweet October Cookbook has something for everybody – no matter what cooking ability.

The e-book will be a highlight of Sweet October and builds on last year’s successful culinary events at various locations around New Zealand. This October, Sweet Louise aim to raise a milestone $100,000.

“This year we wanted to acknowledge members of Sweet Louise – New Zealanders living with, or those that have passed away from secondary breast cancer – with a beautiful book filled with nutritious food and comforting culinary delights.



"We extended the invitation to contribute recipes to well-known Kiwis who either have a personal connection to Sweet Louise, have been personally affected by breast cancer, have someone dear to them who has had breast cancer, or have culinary expertise,” says Sweet Louise CEO Philippa Reed.

Sweet Louise official ambassador and recipe contributor Hannah Barrett, who married All Black Beauden Barrett earlier this year, has a very personal connection to Sweet Louise – the organisation was founded in 2005 in memory of her godmother, and her mother’s best friend, Louise Perkins, who passed a year earlier after living with incurable breast cancer for 10 years.

“Louise was not just my godmother, but also a friend. She was full of life and always so much fun. One of my most fond memories of her was when she took me shopping to buy me a Christmas present – we spent the morning together and that was the last time I saw her before she passed away. I couldn’t be more proud of Sweet Louise, honouring her legacy and supporting some incredibly deserving wahine while they battle breast cancer,” says Hannah, whose mother was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.



Recipes from Sweet Louise members – both past and present – range from banana chocolate chia loaf, avocado chocolate mousse, chocolate zucchini cake and bliss balls to curried pumpkin soup, potato crusted quiche and Louise Perkins’ favourite recipe Belgian Biscuits.

The Sweet October Cookbook also includes recipes from partners and supporters of Sweet Louise – LOAF, Bird on a Wire and Silver Fern Farms. Professionally styled by volunteers and photographed by Shaun Cato-Symonds, the kitchen keepsake is also a visual treat, available for download for $31 from sweetlouise.co.nz.

All proceeds from Sweet October will enable Sweet Louise to continue its work supporting New Zealanders living with incurable breast cancer.

Each year, Sweet Louise members receive $500 worth of vouchers to redeem on practical support including meal delivery, garden and home maintenance, wellness experiences and family outings.

Sweet Louise also provides emotional and psychological support through regular contact with the charity’s Support Coordinators who are out in the community connecting with those that need them. Sweet Louise gives social support and creates connections between members through monthly member meetings, regular social events, and an online support group.

Sponsorships, donations and grants from individuals, organisations and fundraising events throughout the year enable Sweet Louise members to receive ongoing support.

People can view a selection of recipes from the e-cookbook which will be released on Sweet Louise’s Facebook and Instagram during October and follow #sweetoctober #31recipes31days #sweetlouise.

To see the full 31 recipes, download the cookbook for $31 from 1 October from sweetlouise.co.nz.



http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/The_Sweet_October_Cookbook__Avocado_Chocolate_Mousse_recipe_by_Hilary_Chung.pdf

