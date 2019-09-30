Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Secret Sounds & Live Nation Present Cavetown

Monday, 30 September 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: Live Nation

Secret Sounds & Live Nation Present Cavetown
With guest spookyghostboy


DEBUT NEW ZEALAND SHOW 2020

AUCKLAND, NZ (Sep 30, 2019) – In an announcement bound to provoke scenes of jubilation amongst his flock of devoted followers, Robin Skinner – the 20-year-old UK singer / songwriter who performs under the alias of CAVETOWN – will make his first visit to Australia and New Zealand in early 2020.

Locking in an all-ages show in Auckland on January 19, Skinner will be drawing on a deep catalogue of confessional indie-pop mini masterpieces recorded alone in his bedroom and delivered directly to his millions of YouTube subscribers.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday, October 3.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 9am Wednesday October 2 until 8am Thursday October 3.

Support at these very special shows will come from Nashville-based artist spookyghostboy – a fellow bedroom artist and kindred spirit who will arrive fresh from sharing the stage with CAVETOWN across Europe earlier this year.

An artist devoted to maintaining a direct connection with his fans, CAVETOWN’s track ‘Lemon Boy’ (taken from his full length album of the same name) has amassed nearly 10 million YouTube views, allowing the super prolific Skinner to bask in a breakout that has been building since he began posting on his own channel back in 2013.

The son of a professional flautist and Cambridge University’s music director, he was always destined to enter the world of music, but it wasn’t until Skinner began to share his heart- rending tales of love and loss that he really began to grow into himself as an artist and performer.

“I didn’t want to write and play music just to make people feel better, that wasn’t my intention,” Skinner has said about his decision to begin sharing his music. “It was more to make myself feel better, initially but the fact that, along the way, my music has helped people is really cool.”

With this growing confidence in his craft and audience, he began self-releasing his work online, including 2015’s cavetown and 2016’s 16/04/16 as well as covers of likeminded artists such as twenty one pilots and Ed Sheeran.

These clips, which display both Skinner’s ability to devastate the listener with just his voice and an acoustic guitar or ukulele, as well as his fearless personality, became appointment viewing for his developing fanbase, with views regularly flying past 10 million.

“I speak about very genuine things and very personal things that I personally find hard to say,” Skinner explains. “That’s why I write a song about it. I think people relate to that”

The breakout success of Lemon Boy was no surprise then, with its quirky video clip also breaking streaming records and paving the way for CAVETOWN to sign with prestigious Sire Records (also home to Tegan and Sara).

Arriving in Australia and New Zealand on the back of the release of his latest mixtape Animal Kingdom, CAVETOWN’s tireless imagination and unbreakable, authentic bond with his fans will undoubtedly result in a spectacular night for both audience and artist.

CAVETOWN
With guest spookyghostboy

THE TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND
SUNDAY JANUARY 19


TICKETS ON SALE 9AM THURSDAY OCTOBER 3
Live Nation pre-sale: 9am Wednesday October 2 until 8am Thursday October 3

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:
cave.town/home & livenation.co.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Live Nation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 