SPCA calls on Kiwis and pups to unite for ‘pawsome’ event

Monday, 30 September 2019, 12:02 pm
Press Release: SPCA

SPCA calls on Kiwis and their pups to unite for ‘pawsome’ event

30 September 2019: SPCA is calling for Kiwis and their pups to join the pack and sign up for this year’s Great NZ Paws Walk.

The healthy fundraiser is aiming for thousands of New Zealanders to join their local walking events on Saturday 9 November in a bid to fight animal cruelty.

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen says, “Without the help of the public, our SPCA team wouldn’t be able to help the 41,000 animals that come through our doors each year. Donations from New Zealanders help rescue and rehome sick, injured and abused animals.”

On Saturday 9 November, registered participants will be invited to attend a local dog walking event where they can join hundreds of fellow fundraisers and their dogs. Locations include; Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, Renwick, Whakatane, Gisborne and Whanganui.

To get involved, all participants must do is set up a fundraising page, ask their friends and family to sponsor them and join a host of Kiwi animal lovers in their local Great NZ Paws Walk.

The need for support and donations is as crucial as ever for SPCA as the demand for its services continues to grow. Between 2018 and 2019, SPCA reported attending more than 8,600 ambulance callouts across New Zealand – helping to rescue, transport and collect sick, injured and neglected animals in need.

“The Great NZ Paws Walk aims to bring animal lovers together in a fun and exciting way. Not only does it provide a healthy activity for participants, but it’s an opportunity for SPCA’s loyal following to meet one another – while also raising money for a great cause.” Midgen adds.

SPCA aims to raise at least $150,000 nationwide through the Great NZ Paws Walk. All funds donated help to fight animal cruelty and give animals in need a second chance at life. Additionally, Midgen concludes that donations from the public ensure SPCA can continue carrying out essential animal services, such as reducing the number of unwanted and abandoned animals.

“One of SPCA’s key priorities for the next year is desexing. In the last 12 months we have helped nearly 30,000 animals get desexed – and with the help of Great NZ Paws Walk participants, we can desex even more animals this year.”

A variety of ticket options are available for each participant which include doggy bandanas and a welcome pack.

You can register for the Great NZ Paws Walk at: https://www.greatpawswalk.co.nz/

Every dollar raised by Kiwis in the Great New Zealand Paws Walk can make a real difference:

· $50 helps to microchip a dog

· $150 helps an SPCA Inspector rescue an animal

· $250 helps to give an animal a warm bed for a week

· $500 helps to save a litter of kittens… and participants can even name one too!

-Ends-

