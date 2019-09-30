Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Canoe sprinter suspended for two years for doping violation

Monday, 30 September 2019, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Sports Tribunal of New Zealand


Canoe sprinter suspended for two years for anti-doping rule violation

The Sports Tribunal has suspended Lee Marshall, a canoe sprinter, for a period of two years for returning test result indicating significantly elevated levels of androsterone, testosterone and 5Adiol, which are all non-specified substances prohibited at all times.

Mr Marshall elected not to have his ‘B’ sample tested and he admitted the violation. He was therefore provisionally suspended without opposition on 18 July 2019.

Mr Marshall submitted two emails to Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) to explain the mitigating circumstances surrounding his use of testosterone. These were accepted as evidence before the Tribunal.

DFSNZ did not express a view as to whether they considered the violation to be intentional, although it has been commonplace for DFSNZ to take a position before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal considered the violation and the evidence provided by Mr Marshall. It concluded that while his taking of the prohibited substances was imprudent, he had taken them for general health reasons and not to gain a performance advantage in the low level of recreational sporting activity he was partaking in.

The Tribunal concluded that by the narrowest of margins, Mr Marshall had proven on the balance of probabilities that the clearly admitted anti-doping rule violation was not intentional.

Having considered all available material, the Tribunal imposed a two year sanction period backdated to commence from 16 February 2019, being the date that the test was conducted.

The decision in this case is available for download from the website of the Sports Tribunal (www.sportstribunal.org.nz). See Drug Free Sport New Zealand v Lee Marshall (ST 07/19). Copies can also be obtained directly from the Registrar, Sports Tribunal of New Zealand (telephone: 0800 55 66 80; e-mail: info@sportstribunal.org.nz).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sports Tribunal of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 