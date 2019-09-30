Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Creating a culture of respect through Performing Arts

Monday, 30 September 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Mind over Manner

27 September, 2019

Mind Over Manner, is a professional theatre company that works to realize the potential of differently wired minds, create a cultures of respect and facilitate changing social perspectives.

Alongside the Waitaki Arts Festival Mind Over Manner is coming to Oamaru on the 5th of October to present a free two hour public workshop at the Oamaru Opera House.

This workshop is developed to align with one of the festival shows ‘Owls Do Cry’ by Red Leap Theatre, which is their response to the Janet Frame novel.

Drawing from themes within the novel, this workshop is designed for those people who are living or working alongside those who have cognitive or sensory processing differences.

Using a team of actors and skilled facilitator, Susan Haldane, Mind Over Manner fosters shared understandings, offers strategies to build verbal and non-verbal connections and forge new awareness to create societal belonging. Our overarching aims are to promote a creative wellbeing orientated approach which works towards forging social inclusion.

This workshops presented in alignment with this renowned creative piece are designed to unify literary and theatre crowds and members of the wider public, educators, health and social professionals, front liners and whanau.

With thanks to the generous support of The Lindsay Foundation, CCS Disability Action Waitaki, Otago Community Trust, Red Leap Theatre and Oamaru Opera House.

