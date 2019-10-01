Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Welcome to Nowhere announces diverse lineup for festival

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: Eyegum Music Collective


Eyegum Music Collective is excited to announce the Welcome to Nowhere music lineup.

"We've worked hard to get a variety of genre/styles, I think we've got a pretty good mix" says Ben Jones, Nowhere Curator. "We've got music from Invercargil, Dunedin, Wellington, Whanganui, Auckland and Berlin. It's not just a bunch of dudes playing jangly guitar, although there is still some of that in there if you're keen" says Jones.

"Whanganui is a pretty special location for us, we're glad to be back and showing off some of the best talent the city has to share" says Jones.

A poetry/comedy/art lineup will be announced in two weeks time.

Earlybird tickets are available at eyegum.org

The Lineup is:
Bad Timing (Akl)
Castlecliff Lights (Wang)
Claudia Jardine (Wgtn)
Dead Little Penny (Akl)
Destroy with Science (Wgtn)
Earth Tongue (Wgtn)
Echo Ohs (Akl)
Ellis (Inver)
Ferris (Wang)
Fred (Akl)
Happy Plaster (Wgtn/Wang)
Heavy Chest (Wgtn)
Him (Akl)
In Business (Wang)
Lilith (Wgtn)
Lincoln Bio (Berlin)
Mary Berry (Dun)
O and the Mo (Wgtn)
Quiet Life (Wgtn)
Skilaa (Akl)
Space Bats Attack (Dun)

