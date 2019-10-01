Something for everyone in 2020 Jim Beam Homegrown

Massive Kiwi acts including Shapeshifter, Mitch James, Shihad, L.A.B., Robinson, David Dallas, Stan Walker and Dragon named on the bill in Jim Beam Homegrown’s first line up announcement.

Billed as ‘Kiwi Music’s biggest party’; Jim Beam Homegrown has become a national gathering celebrating Kiwi music and culture. Fans will come together on March 21st to enjoy 44 of our best bands and DJ’s across 5 stages on the beautiful Wellington Waterfront.

Shapeshifter will bring their summer anthems to headline the Park Stage. Also on the bill are two acts who have gained massive momentum in the past year, L.A.B and Mitch James. The Park Stage will warm up with Sunshine Sound System, reggae legends Katchafire and chilled hip hop, rock, funk band Summer Thieves.

Shihad will enjoy a Wellington homecoming on the Rock Stage, joined by the ever popular Devilskin and Villainy. Two bands making their Homegrown debut are Written By Wolves and ZED who will be coming off the back of a sell-out tour celebrating 20 years of their hit album ‘Silencer’.

Australian-claimed but undeniably Kiwi act, Dragon is a surprise addition to the City Stage. The ‘April Sun in Cuba’ stars will be supported by Kiwi favourites, Nesian Mystik, who are coming out of a long hiatus alongside Thomas Oliver and The Black Seeds. Fresh sounds will also grace the City Stage with Homegrown debutants Mako Road and Lepani.

The Lab Stage will kick off with a slice of Kiwi Hip Hop featuring the sounds of Church & AP, David Dallas and Kings before heading in a Pop direction with SACHI and headliners Stan Walker and break out artist Robinson.

The increasingly popular electronic tent will feature Dan Aux and Sin alongside some of the best in the game. Montell2099 and duo Lee Mvtthews return and Drum and Bass legends Concord Dawn will square off back to back with P-Money as one of the main events on this stage.

With another eighteen acts still to be named on November 5th the first announcement is just snapshot of what’s to come.

“Every year we have grown and evolved to keep up with demand. This year we will continue evolving and improving the festival but we’re also restricting ticket sales to make sure everyone has an incredible experience” says event organiser Andrew Tuck.

The popular festival saw its early-bird offering snapped up in minutes and organisers are expecting another early sell-out. Don’t delay, make sure you snap up your tickets soon. They are on sale now at www.homegrown.net.nz

The first release of acts includes: Shapeshifter, Mitch James, Shihad, David Dallas, Stan Walker, Dragon, L.A.B, Devilskin, Robinson, Kings, The Black Seeds, ZED, Katchafire, SACHI, Villainy, Montell2009, Concord Dawn, Lee Mvtthews, David Dallas, Nesian Mystik, Church & AP, Lepani, Mako Road, Summer Thieves, Thomas Oliver, Dan Aux, Sin, Written by Wolves



Jim Beam Homegrown is on Saturday 21st, March 2020 from 12:30 pm to 11 pm at the Wellington Waterfront. Tickets and more information are available at www.homegrown.net.nz

