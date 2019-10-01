Win the Rt Hon Winston Peters, get the Hon Shane Jones Free

30 September 2019

Win the Rt Hon Winston Peters, get the Hon Shane Jones Free in TradeMe fundraiser

Wellington 14-year old, James Broome-Isa, is working with the Rt Hon Winston Peters MP and the Hon Shane Jones MP to raise money for the charity Koru Care NZ by organising a dinner in Wellington, Auckland or Whangarei that is being auctioned on Trade Me.

“You could say it’s win a dinner with the Rt Hon Winston Peters and get the Hon Shane Jones free!” James said.

“I am really pleased they agreed because it will help Koru Care NZ to make dreams come true for sick and disabled children by offering them overseas trips and domestic events.

“Every cent raised will help the four children from Northland being assisted by Koru Care NZ.

“What’s on offer on Trade Me is a three-course dinner for two people with Mr Peters and Mr Jones as Members of Parliament. This will either be at Parliament’s Bellamys Restaurant, at the Northern Club in Auckland or at a restaurant in Whangarei.

“As Trade Me are kindly waiving their listing and auction fees every dollar raised will go to Koru Care NZ. If the venue is the Northern Club in Auckland then they have kindly offered a lovely bottle of the house red, white or bubbles. Not that I would know as I’m only 14.

“Koru Care NZ is such a good cause. It helps children like myself who are recovering from serious illness. I wanted to do something to help out and this is the second dinner that will benefit Koru Care; the first being with my local MP, the Hon Grant Robertson.

“I know from personal experience how important it is to have something positive to look forward to.

“That’s why we hope people will take the opportunity to bid on an auction because Messrs Peters and Jones are such good company. It will truly be a special evening to remember,” James finished by saying.



Click here for the Rt Hon Winston Peters/Shanes Jones Auction Link and the auction closes at 5.00pm on Thursday, 3 October 2019.

About the Rt Hon Winston Peters MP / Hon Shane Jones MP Koru Care NZ dinner

The Rt Hon Winston Peters PC MP and the Hon Shane Jones MP have kindly agreed to host a dinner for two people at Parliament, Wellington (Bellamys by Logan Brown) or in Auckland (Northern Club, Princes Street) or at a restaurant in Whangarei. Both have kindly agreed to do this fundraising dinner in their capacity as Members of Parliament.

As Trade Me are kindly waving their usual fees, all proceeds of the auction will go to the charity Koru Care NZ, which for over 35-years, has helped bring dreams alive for kids who have drawn the short straw. In some cases, they have cancer, kidney disease or heart problems, in other cases they have lost the use of their limbs or have serious congenital abnormalities. In 2019 four children from Northland are participating in the Koru Care NZ programme.

About the dinner being auctioned:

The dinner will be a three-course dinner for two persons with both the Rt Hon Winston Peters PC MP and the Hon Shane Jones MP at Bellamys by Logan Brown within Parliament in Wellington, or the Northern Club in Auckland or at a restaurant in Whangarei. The Northern Club are kindly offering a private dining room and a bottle of the house red, white or champagne.

The auction winner will need to arrange a mutually agreeable date and time with their offices who will coordinate. In Wellington, this will be during a Parliamentary sitting week (Tuesday or Wednesday evening between 6pm and 7.30pm). For Auckland or Whangarei, this will be organised at a suitable mutual time in their respective diaries.

About Koru Care NZ:

Koru Care NZ is a registered charity and makes dreams come true for sick and disabled kids. It is well known for delivering dreams in the form of memorable overseas trips including to California and the Gold Coast. Both are the dream destinations and each group consist of 26 children and 15 volunteer caregivers. Your support will help meet the many costs. The USA trip is 2 weeks in duration and the Gold Coast is for 8 days. The children that participate on the Koru Care Gold Coast Adventure are generally chosen as they are too ill to handle the long-distance travel to California or the long days that this trip has. Closer to home, Koru Care NZ puts on events for the children with its annual pantomime and Christmas Harbour Cruise and picnic. Koru Care NZ also provides grants for the cost of flights for children that require medical treatment overseas that is not available in New Zealand.



