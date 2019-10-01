Aotearoa’s superdiversity celebrated in hours of new content

New Zealand’s superdiverse communities, stunning landscapes, history and modern issues feature in a stellar line up of new informative content coming to screens, with NZ On Air funding.

From an outstanding selection of 43 applications for Factual content in the latest round, 18 projects for screen and five for radio have been commissioned including favourite returning series, and fresh projects.

NZ’s first ‘slow TV’ experience, Go South was so well received by viewers a new adventure is in store with Go Further South. This time the audience will be awed by the vistas and wildlife to be found on an island hopping ocean journey to Antarctica.

Live and highlights coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will bring the inspiring achievements of top athletes to our screens, while The Outliers on Māori Television will take a look at inspirational youth from minority communities who are bucking trends and standing out from their peers.

A documentary screening on ANZAC Day will tell the story of unsung Pasifika heroes who supported the covert intelligence network for New Zealand during WWII, in Coastwatchers, and a new online series Multi Nesians is a series of conversations around new generations of mixed raced Pasifika people in Aotearoa.

An interactive webseries for Stuff Hope In Hell will tell the story of the work being done by New Zealanders in South Sudan with the UN peacekeeping mission, and the lives of the hundreds of refugees from Sudan who’ve made their new home in Aotearoa.

The documentary webseries K’Road Chronicles which introduced viewers to the lives of the Auckland’s homeless returns for a new season. This time the host Six will pack a bag and head around the country to see how homelessness affects the people of different towns and cities.

Rural Delivery makes a return, telling stories of innovation, excellence and technology from Kiwis living and working on land and sea, and Attitude will be back with for a 15th year with inspiring stories that enlighten New Zealanders about what’s possible for people with disabilities. Living With Tourette's 3 follows New Zealanders with Tourette's Syndrome and their families as they struggle to overcome the limitations of this debilitating neurological disorder.

Fresh returns in 2020 serving the Pasifika and Māori youth audience, while Tagata Pasifika will also return with current affairs, events and entertainment relevant to Pacific Islands communities.

A third season of Arranged on Three will take viewers inside the diverse, extravagant and fascinating engagement and wedding ceremonies of our ethnic and religious communities.

“There are so many fascinating, rich stories to tell about the many different people and places in Aotearoa. Our research tells us we love to see and hear stories about New Zealanders and our land, so this latest line up will deliver multi-platform content that will hit surprise and delight,” said NZ On Air Chief Executive Jane Wrightson.

Funding details

New

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, 12 x 720 mins, TVNZ for TVNZ 1, up to $375,000

The Outliers, 8 x 26 mins, Fire Fire for Māori Television, up to $225,600

Young Wings, 6 x 10 mins, Hexwork Productions for The Spinoff, up to $175,880

Coastwatchers, 1 x 45 mins, Aotearoa Media Collective for TVNZ 1, up to $175,176

Paradise Soldiers, 1 x 46 mins, Yafreak T/A Magnetic Pictures for TVNZ 1, up to $167,471

Multi Nesians, 8 x 5 mins, Tikilounge Productions for Coconet.tv, up to $133,348

Whitiki!, 1 x 52 mins, Scottie Douglas Productions for Māori Television, up to $125,000

Hope In Hell, 5 x 8 mins, Fairfax NZ for Stuff, up to $26,050

Returning

Attitude 2020, 28 x 28 mins + additional 86 mins, Attitude Pictures for TVNZ 1, up to $1,934,400

Tagata Pasifika 2020, 50 x 23 mins + 2 x 44 mins, Sunpix for TVNZ 1, up to $1,781,974

Fresh 2020, 35 x 23 mins, Tikilounge Productions for TVNZ 2, up to $1,734,630

Arranged 3, 8 x 44 mins, Notable Pictures for Three, up to $730,530

Living With Tourette’s 3, 6 x 44 mins, 2B Media for Prime, up to $511,000

Go Further South, 1 x 720 mins + 1 x 180 mins, Greenstone TV for Prime, up to $445,220

The Barber 2, 8 x 26 mins, Black Iris for Māori Television, up to $281,040

Loading Docs: Revolution, 8 x 6 mins, Notable Pictures for TVNZ On Demand, up to $171,745

K Road Chronicles 2, 6 x 12 mins, Yafreak T/A Magnetic Pictures for Stuff, up to $170,333

Rural Delivery 2020, 10 x 23 mins, Showdown Productions for TVNZ 1, up to $155,246

Suzy & Friends 2020, 53 x 45 mins, Treehut for various Access stations, up to $136,000

The Nutters Club 2020, 49 x 90 mins, The Key To Life Charitable Trust for Newstalk ZB, up to $80,830

Real Life with John Cowan, 48 x 22 mins, Christian Broadcasting Association for Newstalk ZB, up to $36,632

Christmas 2019, 18 x 51, Christian Broadcasting Association for Newstalk ZB, up to $30,274

Easter 2020, 12 x 54 mins, Christian Broadcasting Association for Newstalk ZB, up to $28,271

