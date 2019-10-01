Coca-Cola’s Designated Driver programme returns this spring

1 October, 2019

Coca-Cola partners with ParkMate to reward everyday legends with an easy night out

• The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme will run from Monday 23rd September to Sunday 3rd November.

• The Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme offers sober drivers up to three non-alcoholic drinks at participating bars.

• Coca-Cola is partnering with ParkMate to offer registered designated drivers free night time parking through the ParkMate app in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

Coca-Cola’s Designated Driver programme returns this spring, to reward those everyday legends who choose to stay sober and ensure their mates have a safe night out.

From Monday 23rd September to Sunday 3rd November, the Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme will run in conjunction with more than 90 participating bars.

The Designated Driver campaign has been running successfully in New Zealand since 2016, supporting the awesome kiwis who look after their mates by putting up their hand to be the designated driver, with free non-alcoholic beverages.

The campaign recognizes the needs of these designated drivers to have a good time and enjoy a refreshing beverage when they are out on the town, while taking responsibility for the safety of their friends and driving them home.

And this year, to ensure designated drivers have the easiest night out possible, Coca-Cola has partnered with the team at ParkMate, to give Designated Drivers free night time parking alongside their free Coca-Cola beverages.

To get involved, designated drivers text “Driver” to 345 and by registering their details and choosing a participating bar, receive vouchers for 3 x free non-alcoholic beverages from the Coca-Cola range.

When they register they will also receive a voucher for free night time parking through the ParkMate app, which can be used that night at one of hundreds of ParkMate affiliated carparks in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

Richard Schlasberg, Country Manager at Coca-Cola Oceania thinks this partnership with ParkMate is the perfect addition to the Designated Driver programme, and a fitting way to ensure being the designated driver for your mates doesn’t feel like a burden.

“The Designated Driver campaign is our way of saying thanks to the good people of New Zealand who take one for the team and look after their mates sober on a night out, and now by taking care of their parking, their role as Designated Driver is even easier, which is a great reward for these everyday legends,” said Schlasberg.

“ParkMate is passionate about making it easy for Kiwis to have a night out. We’re excited to be part of the Coca-Cola Designated Driver programme this year and proud be able to support those selfless designated drivers looking after their mates,” says Stephen Court, National Manager ParkMate New Zealand.

The full list of bars and terms and conditions for the Designated Driver programme can be found at www.coke.co.nz/driver/

