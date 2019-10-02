Win an artwork by leading NZ street artists at Graffiato

Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see some of New Zealand’s most influential and prominent street artists in action up close at this year’s Graffiato: Artists in Action event at the Taupō Museum on Friday 25 October 2019. The evening event is the launch of the weekend long Graffiato: Taupo Street Art Festival.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to meet the artists and see their techniques in action. It is a really fun evening and members of the audience even have the chance to take a unique artwork home with them” says Towncentre Taupō project coordinator and Graffiato festival coordinator Alice Thompson.

The attending festival artists will collaborate on four separate artworks, taking place over three ten-minute rounds. Artists will need to react and respond to the design of those who have gone before them.

Artist names will be randomly pulled from a hat by members of the audience, assigning them to one of the canvases and creating the ultimate artistic mash-up.

The event is open to the public, though you must RSVP to be in with a chance to win one of the artworks on the night.

The winners name will be drawn after the final artworks are presented to the audience, and they will get to choose their favourite canvas to take home. The three remaining canvases will be auctioned off.

Join us for this one of a kind event and opportunity to own a unique artwork from New Zealand’s leading street artists.

Drinks and nibbles will be provided. For catering purposes please RSVP to alice@towncentretaupo.co.nz by Wednesday 16 October 2019.





