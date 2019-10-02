Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Win an artwork by leading NZ street artists at Graffiato

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: Destination Great Lake Taupo

Art enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see some of New Zealand’s most influential and prominent street artists in action up close at this year’s Graffiato: Artists in Action event at the Taupō Museum on Friday 25 October 2019. The evening event is the launch of the weekend long Graffiato: Taupo Street Art Festival.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to meet the artists and see their techniques in action. It is a really fun evening and members of the audience even have the chance to take a unique artwork home with them” says Towncentre Taupō project coordinator and Graffiato festival coordinator Alice Thompson.

The attending festival artists will collaborate on four separate artworks, taking place over three ten-minute rounds. Artists will need to react and respond to the design of those who have gone before them.

Artist names will be randomly pulled from a hat by members of the audience, assigning them to one of the canvases and creating the ultimate artistic mash-up.

The event is open to the public, though you must RSVP to be in with a chance to win one of the artworks on the night.

The winners name will be drawn after the final artworks are presented to the audience, and they will get to choose their favourite canvas to take home. The three remaining canvases will be auctioned off.

Join us for this one of a kind event and opportunity to own a unique artwork from New Zealand’s leading street artists.

Drinks and nibbles will be provided. For catering purposes please RSVP to alice@towncentretaupo.co.nz by Wednesday 16 October 2019.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Destination Great Lake Taupo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 