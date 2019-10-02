Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

House of Shem announce new music and tour

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 8:53 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

One of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most respected and successful reggae acts, House Of Shem, return this October with new music and a tour - a tribute to the band's founder, the legendary Carl Perkins.

This will be the start of an annual yearly tribute tour to honour Perkins.

House Of Shem will release the singles ‘Overtime’ and ‘Te Whetu Marama’ on October 25. They’ll celebrate with a 12-date ‘Overtime NZ Tour’, which kicks off in Ruakaka on October 25 and winds up in Christchurch on December 7.

Presented by Mai FM, tickets for the ‘Overtime NZ Tour’ are on sale now and available HERE

See a full list of dates and venues below.

Formed in the early 2000s by the late Carl Perkins (formerly of the beloved HERBS) and his two son's Te Omeka Perkins and Isaiah Perkins, House of Shem are a multi-generational force of modern reggae.

The band seamlessly fuses traditional and contemporary styles to create an authentic blend of reggae, embodying the sounds of Maori, Polynesian, and Spiritual roots in their music. And it’s this vibe that is at the heart of their new singles ‘Overtime’ and ‘Te Whetu Marama’.

Bursting onto the scene with their debut album KEEP RISING in 2008, House Of Shem rapidly built a loyal fan base, becoming the first reggae band in Aotearoa to debut at number one on the day of release (with their sophomore effort ISLAND VIBRATION). The release of their third album HARMONY brought more attention to the three-piece from around the globe, touring to sold-out shows throughout the USA, Hawaii, and Australia, as well as at home.

House Of Shem are one of New Zealand's most successful reggae bands, having so far earned two Gold album certifications, several Maori music awards and multiple Vodafone New Zealand Music award nominations.

One week before his 59th birthday, Carl Perkins was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer. Specialists had first said Carl would only have three months to live, but Carl proved them wrong, he completed his last album with his sons, completed a nationwide tour, and toured with UK reggae band, UB40, on their NZ tour.

Sadly, 13 months later, Carl passed on May 9 2018, Survived by his wife, five sons, many Grandchildren and left a heavy heart with his fans around the world.

Te Omeka and Isaiah continue their Father’s legacy by carrying the torch. Do not miss House of Shem on tour throughout New Zealand! Tickets on sale now.

Overtime NZ Tour –
presented by Mai FM and Pato Entertainment:

Friday, October 25 - Ruakaka Tavern, Ruakaka
Saturday, October 26 - Tiki Tavern, Whangarei
Friday, November 1 - The Cabana, Napier
Saturday, November 2 - Totara Street, Mt Maunganui
Friday, November 15 - Stampede, Papakura
Saturday, November 16 - Trees Tavern, Tokoroa
Thursday, November 21 - San Fran, Wellington
Friday, November 22 – Legends Bar, Porirua
Saturday, November 23 - Fitzroy Tavern, Wainuiomata
Friday, November 29 – Woodside Bar, Manukau
Saturday, November 30 - The Local, Hamilton
Saturday, December 7 - Club Tavern, Christchurch

Tickets www.patoentertainment.co.nz or the venues

Follow House of Shem at www.houseofshem.com


