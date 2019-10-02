Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Iwi of Origin set for its 13th year inTāmaki Makaurau

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 9:15 am
He Oranga Poutama ki Tāmaki Makaurau

This year’s Iwi of Origin takes place on Saturday 12 – Sunday 13 October at Bruce Pulman Park, Papakura. Organised by He Oranga Poutama ki Tāmaki Makaurau, the event encourages whānau to be more involved in their culture and play together.

Over the two days, a mix of basketball, netball, rugby league, rugby union, golf, touch and tag will be played with a specific focus on positive experiences for whānau to participate and connect with each other.

Wiremu Mato, He Oranga Poutama ki Tāmaki Makaurau Manager says this year’s Iwi of Origin is set to be even bigger with the addition of Marae Kitchen Rules to be held at the Manurewa Marae on Friday 11 October before the event kicks off.

“Iwi of Origin aims to engage urban Māori in sport, celebrate Māori participation in sport and celebrate Iwitanga, as well as use this event as a tool to assist in the development of Māori communities,” says Mr Mato. “We are excited to run the inaugural Marae Kitchen Rules this year which we know will feature lots of competition, laughs and good kai.”

Last year’s event saw more than 4000 players representing iwi, marae and hapu through numerous sports and games. To register for Iwi of Origin 2019, visit https://enrolmy.com/he-oranga-poutama#activitie

Part of Aktive, He Oranga Poutama ki Tāmaki Makaurau is focused on increasing participation of Māori in sport and traditional physical recreation in Tāmaki Makaurau.

