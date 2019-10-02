Raydar’s Moonlight Exhibition returns

Raydar’s Moonlight Exhibition returns during Auckland Artweek, shining a light on creativity, technology and community



From award-winning artists to emerging talent, Raydar’s Moonlight exhibition held at Silo6, Wynard Quarter from Sep 28th - Oct 13th is set to indulge the senses with an exciting event that explores the theme of connection through creativity and technology.



Specialist creative agency Raydar, in conjunction with The Designers Institute of New Zealand (DINZ) reunite to present Moonlight at Silo6, Wynyard Quarter during this year’s Auckland Artweek.



Featuring work from seven established industry creatives as well as eight selected tertiary students, Moonlight will shine a light on creativity and community using technology to connect the exciting and diverse work from a talented group of creatives with the wider community including the work of local primary and secondary schools.



With the award-winning aerial photographer, Petra Leary joining a line-up of leading New Zealand creatives including Xanthe White, Nick Worthington, The Solo Blacksmith and Mokonuiarangi Smith, visitors to Moonlight will be treated to live demonstrations of Maori Ta moko, where the practice of tattooing is applied using traditional hand tools. The exhibition also showcases striking portrait and landscape photography as well as breath-taking craft and metalwork.



Nick McFarlane, Design Director at Raydar and producer of Moonlight says the purpose behind this year’s exhibition was to find new ways to bring the work of talented creatives and artists even closer to a wider audience:



“Last year’s Moonlight was a huge success so this year we’re doing it again with the wider theme of Connecting Through Creativity. In collaboration with professional artists, emerging talent and local communities, we’re excited to bring an experience that highlights how creativity can bring people together within the six connected Silos of this exciting space.”



Among the most anticipated exhibits of Moonlight is Xanthe White’s installation of a young living Kauri tree installed in one of the silo spaces.



Using augmented reality, Xanthe’s installation will be further enhanced to bring to life the threat of Kauri dieback disease and provoke thought on what this could mean for our landscape in Aotearoa.



In keeping with the theme of Connecting Through Creativity, the work that occupies the space is to be ‘connected’ through an interactive augmented reality experience brought to life under the visionary direction of Craig McKay, Head of Applied Technology at Auckland agency 99.



“Bringing concepts to life through this evolved use of augmented reality – utilising easily accessible platforms, is an exciting expansion of Moonlight this year. In addition to bringing artistic work to life, it highlights how the creative industry can create amazing immersive experiences that truly connect and engage audiences throughout the community, creative and commercial landscape,” says McKay.



Continuing to nurture the creative community in Auckland, Raydar and sister production agency, The Workshop, along with the exhibiting artists will be mentoring the eight tertiary students who have been selected to showcase their work in this year’s Moonlight exhibition.



What: Moonlight

When: 29th September - 13th October 2019

Where: Silo6, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland City

Time: Mon – Thurs 10am – 3pm / Fri, Sat, Sun, 10am - 4pm

Cost: FREE



Exhibiting Industry Artists Include:



• Marcus Watson

• Mokonuiarangi Smith

• Nick Worthington

• Petra Leary

• The Solo Blacksmith

