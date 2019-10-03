Farmers Santa Parade is Gearing up for the Festive Season

Planning for New Zealand’s largest Christmas Parade is in full swing with the confirmation of a stellar line up of new floats, giant inflatables, bands and entertainers; that all embrace the spirit of Christmas. The 86th annual Farmers Christmas Parade will take over the central city on Sunday 24th November, at 1pm: FREE for the people of New Zealand.

The mega stars of family entertainment are all confirmed to march in the spectacle that this year sees the addition of giant inflatables of Disney’s Mickey, Minnie and Donald. New characters to watch out for include Catboy, Owlette & Gekko from PJ Masks, Pikachu, Leonardo the Ninja Turtle and Spot the Dog, alongside regular favourites; Geronimo Stilton, Peter Rabbit, Moe, Queen Elsa, Cody the Red Panda, Farmers Santa Bears and Where’s Wally?

A new line up of floats and performers include a North Pole Express Fantasy Float, Christmas Stocking Float, Kombi the Groovy Bus, Cook Island Mamas, Police Horses…. and more!

The Farmers Santa Parade recruits over 3500 participants and performers and behind the scene volunteers, with a Parade day audience of tens of thousands of people. The popular Santa’s Party follows the Parade in Aotea Square, making a full day of Christmas entertainment for families and the young at heart.

This year the Farmers Santa Parade kicks off at 1pm on Sunday the 24th of November, with pre parade entertainment from 12pm. Rain date confirmed for Sunday the 1st of December.

Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 24 November 2019

Rain Date: Sunday 1 December 2019

Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm-1pm

Parade: 1-2.30pm

Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5.30pm

www.santaparade.co.nz

