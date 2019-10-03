Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

RNZAF's first Aircraft at Warbirds over Wanaka

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka


The Royal New Zealand Air Force has announced its first display for Warbirds Over Wanaka 2020 with confirmation the 5-ship Black Falcons aerobatic team will be back to wow the crowds next Easter.

The Black Falcons were formed in 2015 when the RNZAF took delivery of its new Texan T-6C trainer aircraft.

There was a two-ship display at the 2016 airshow with the full five aircraft display debuting in 2018. The Black Falcons have been working up a new routine to be performed at Wanaka next year.

Other RNZAF aircraft, including bigger aircraft and helicopters, are expected to be confirmed for Warbirds Over Wanaka in the coming months. The RNZAF also plays a pivotal role in helping host visiting air forces from around the region such as the USAF and RAAF.

Warbirds Over Wanaka General Manager, Ed Taylor, says they are always grateful for the terrific support they receive from the air force. “They have been incredibly supportive of our event from the very first airshow back in 1988. While it’s a great opportunity for them to show off their capabilities, it is also a big logistical exercise getting all the aircraft and crew to Wanaka so we are very appreciative of everything they do,” says Ed.

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on April 10th, 11th and 12th next year. For more information and tickets go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com

