Shanghai Cricketers to Visit Auckland



Thursday 3 October 2019

An Under 17 team from the Shanghai Cricket Association will touch down next week for the One Belt, One Road Auckland - Shanghai Cricket Series.

Auckland Cricket Umpires Administrator and tour host, Doug Cowie believes the Shanghai Communications School tour is a first for New Zealand-Chinese cricket relations and cannot wait for the four-day series to get underway on Tuesday 8 October.

"This is an exciting opportunity for young Auckland cricketers to make international contacts and for our guests to experience cricket, The Auckland Way.

"We see this an opportunity to help our Chinese visitors develop match awareness, as well as umpiring and coaching. China is a rapidly growing corner of the cricket world."

Auckland Cricket has also arranged training facilities and made coaches available to assist with the week-long cricket visit.

Shanghai Communications School will play matches against youth teams from Takapuna Cricket Club and Suburbs New Lynn Cricket Club as well as a combined Auckland Grammar / Parnell team during the tournament.

Director of Cricket at Parnell Cricket Club, Phil Horne is delighted to be involved with the touring team and understands the need to be proactive about offering initiatives that encourage more people to try the game.

"We have been working with Tony (Naidu) and Doug in the diversity space for some time.

"We have a close connection with our local schools and have noticed the increasing ethnic change in our area. Parnell Cricket sees integrating newcomers to New Zealand into our community, by offering cricket as an opportunity."

Shanghai Communications School's touring party of 20 arrive in Auckland on Sunday 6 October.

