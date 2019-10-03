Peres and Hafner weigh in ahead of world title fight
WBO light heavyweight champion Geovana Peres will carry a 600 gram weight advantage into her first title defence against Canadian Claire Hafner after tipping the scales at 78.7 kilograms at Thursday's weigh-in at SKY CITY in Auckland.
Peres appeared in superb shape as she and Hafner faced off just over 24 hours before they battle it out for the WBO light heavyweight tile.
Hafner, the world's No. 2 ranked heavyweight, had little trouble making the lighter weight, weighing in at 78.1 kilograms.
The Pair square off at SKY CITY on Friday night, with the bout likely to start around 10.00pm.
Pro card weigh in details.
Karen Te Ruki-Pasene 64.2kg v Gentiane Lupi
64.4kg
Desley Robinson (Aus) 71.6kg v Trish Vaka 70.9kg (NZ)
Herman Ene-Purcell 115.8kg v Viliamu Motusga 141.9
Lani Daniels 71.7kg v Tessa Tualevao 72.2kg (NZ PBC middleweight)
Claire Hafner (Can) 78.1kg v Geovana Peres (NZ) 78.7kg (WBO world light heavyweight title)
FIGHT NIGHT ACCREDITATION
Please
contact Steve Deane with your requirements if you wish to
attend and cover the event.
Steve@rivalsportsnz.com | +64 21 975 150
PERES v HAFNER, WBO World Light Heavyweight Title Fight presented by GO Rentals
MAIN EVENT
Geovana PERES vs (Blue) Claire HAFNER
WBO Women’s Light Heavyweight World Title
(10 x 2 minute rounds)
MAIN UNDERCARD
Tessa TUALEVAO vs Lani DANIELS
PBC Women’s New Zealand Middleweight Title
(8 x 2 minute rounds)
INTERNATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT ATTRACTION
Herman ENE PURCELL (AUS) vs Viliamu MOTUSAGA (NZ)
(5 x 3 minutes)
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S BOUT
Patricia VAKA (NZ) vs Desley ROBINSON (Australia)
(4 x 2 minutes)
FIRST PRO FIGHT
Gentiane LUPI (Wellington) vs Karen TE RUKI-PASENE (Northland)
(4 x 2 minutes)
For more
information visit
www.rivalsportsnz.com
www.facebook.com/RivalSportsNZ/
BROADCAST
Peres v Hafner, presented by Go Rentals will be broadcast live on SKY Sports 3 from 8.30pm. The main event is timed for ‘not before 10.00pm’.