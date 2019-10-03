Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Book made in Wairarapa to mark 50 years of Aratoi

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History

Aratoi launches '50 / Fifty: 50 years of Aratoi' on its 50th birthday, Friday, 11 October 2019.

Proudly designed, produced and printed in Wairarapa, this richly illustrated book will be a keepsake for every Wairarapa family and those interested in the art and history of the museum. Aratoi offers a special pre-sale rate from October 1st – 10th, when purchased directly from the museum.

The book features taonga in the Aratoi collection, with beautiful photographs and captivating stories of Wairarapa and beyond – a pair of huia (with the last reported sighting in the local Tararuas); tiki of bone, pounamu and also of celluloid and paua; a mah-jong set made with scrap wood and plastic from toothbrushes – among other materials – by Japanese prisoners of war in Featherston; Poem by Colin McCahon; wood engraving by E. Mervyn Taylor whose murals are a part of Masterton’s heritage, 17th century ceramics from Turkey; and a range of fine work by Wairarapa, national and international artists, colonial, modern and contemporary.

Aratoi as an institution is “made in Wairarapa” – it was founded by members of the local community in 1969 and it continues to be supported locally: by the three Wairarapa Councils, by Masterton Trust Lands Trust and Trust House, by local companies and organisations, by Friends of Aratoi members, by the invaluable daily assistance of volunteers, and by the thousands of visitors who come.

50 / Fifty: 50 Years of Aratoi

Retails at $59.95, available from October 11

$50 pre-order special – “50 years for $50”

Must be fully paid between Oct 1-10; $10 postage (tracked) to anywhere in NZ.

Payment by credit card, cheque or bank deposit [Aratoi Regional Trust 03 -0687-0339253-000,

Ref: BOOK and your name. Please ensure to provide address details if posted]

Limited edition of 450

152 pages, stitched, Full-colour illustrations, Foiled cover

ISBN 978-0-473-49560-2

Editing: Lydia Wevers

Writing: Gregory O'Brien, Jill Trevelyan, Lizzie Bisley, Sian van Dyk, Bronwyn Reid, Susanna Shadbolt

Translation: Wawaro Te Whaiti

Graphic design: Geoff Francis, Goodeye

Photography: John Casey, Bruce Foster

Printing: Printcraft, Masterton

Publication Launch: Friday 11 October, 5.30pm. MC: Gregory O’Brien.

All writers in attendance, and pre-paid books can be collected on the night for signing.

For more information about the 50th anniversary programme, visit:

https://www.aratoi.org.nz/exhibitions/2019-08/50fifty-50-years-aratoi


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 