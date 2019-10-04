Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi ROK Cup Superfinal squad set for Lonato hit-out

Friday, 4 October 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: KartSport New Zealand

The 8-strong Kiwi squad which has assembled in Italy this week to prepare for this year’s ROK Superfinal meeting in 10 days time is set to get a valuable hit-out at the South Garda track at Lonato this weekend at the annual Trofeo D’Autunno (Autumn Trophy) meeting.

Now in its 29th year, the Trofeo D’Autunno (final) meeting is one of two held at the South Garda Karting Complex at this time of year and offers the Kiwi karters who have yet to compete at the track a not-to-be-missed opportunity to dial themselves and their karts in ahead of the ROK Superfinal meeting which starts next Wednesday (Oct 09) and finishes on Saturday week (Oct 12).

The Kiwi squad consists of seven karters who earned their spots with either wins or runner-up spots in ROK Cup NZ or affiliated events in 2019 as well as former ROK Cup NZ representative Jacob Douglas from Christchurch who has earned a wild-card entry thanks to success at the past two ROK Cup International events in Italy.

The other Kiwi karters are;

• Tom Bewley, Havelock North – Mini ROK (2019 NZ ROK Cup 2nd)
• Louis Sharp, Christchurch – Mini ROK (2019 NZ Sprint champion)
• Liam Sceats, Auckland – Junior ROK (2019 NZ ROK Cup class winner)
• Josh Richmond, Auckland – Junior ROK (2019 NZ CIK Trophy of NZ class winner)
• Nathan Crang, Auckland – Junior ROK (2019 NZ ROK Cup 2nd)
• Rianna O’Meara-Hunt, Wellington – Super ROK (2019 CIK Trophy of NZ class winner)
• Arie Hutton, Palmerston North – Super ROK (2019 CIK Trophy of NZ class 2nd)

This year the Kiwi squad has been bolstered by the addition of some key personnel from ‘home’ in the form of driver coaches/technicians/mentors including multi-time NZ champions Matt Kinsman, Daniel Bray, Ryan Urban, Daniel Connor and Tiffany Hamilton.

Key promotional partners for the Kiwi squad are;
• NZ Vortex ROK engine distributor Supreme Kart Supplies
• The Lascom Motorsport/Dunlop/KartSport NZ international travel fund
• The Motul NZ/KartSport NZ international travel fund
• Racer Products
• KartSport NZ’s national promotional partners, Carter’s Tyre Service & Giltrap Group

This year the Kiwi karters will be wearing special OMP Team NZL driving suits custom-made around a distinctive black and white fern design by NZ OMP distributor Racer Products.

