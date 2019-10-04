SAE Auckland Proud Sponsor of Show Me Shorts Film Festival

OCTOBER 2019



SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE Auckland) is a proud sponsor of the People’s Choice Award for the Show Me Shorts: Short Film Festival 2019.

The festival, which opens in Auckland this Saturday 5 October (and Wellington on 11 October) showcases a selection of the best new short films from more than 22 countries around the world. “My team and I have scoured the world to find a selection of the best new short films,” says festival director Gina Dellabarca.

The festival also hosts film-industry events and masterclasses for aspiring and established filmmakers.

The SAE People’s Choice Award will be granted to the film that receives the most viewer votes throughout the festival. It's a fitting prize for SAE, with its world leading programmes having been the preferred choice for screen production students across New Zealand and around the globe.

“We’re thrilled to support a prize that celebrates excellence in filmmaking on both a local and international level,” said Campus Director Dr Suzette Major. “Short filmmaking is a crucial aspect of any filmmaker’s career, and having the tools, training and support to do so is imperative.”

“We’re proud to offer industry qualified training here at SAE, and look forward to seeing the work of our alumni featured in the Show Me Shorts festival in years to come.”

The winner will receive $1,500 cash and a copy of Final Draft writing software. Audience members can vote for their favourite short film to win this award by completing a survey in cinemas, or on the Show Me Shorts website throughout the festival. The winner will be announced at the end of the festival.

Find out more about Show Me Shorts including the full festival programme and other events on their website.

To discover more about SAE’s screen production programmes, visit the SAE Auckland website, or reach the enrolment team on 09 373 4712.

About SAE

Established in 1976, SAE Creative Media Institute provides niche creative media programs to about 10,000 students at more than 50 campuses around the world. SAE is recognised for providing students with access to the best industry equipment and facilities, employing teaching staff with strong industry experience and delivering hands on teaching and learning in small class environments. The Institute engages with industry to develop curriculum that is relevant to local and global workforce needs. Work placements and internships are embedded in SAE programs are pathways to employment.

SAE operates one campus in New Zealand, based in Parnell, Auckland. SAE Auckland is an NZQA-accredited, degree-granting tertiary institute, offering workshops, diplomas and degrees in audio production, music production and screen production.

SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Limited. Further information about SAE Auckland is available at www.auckland.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas Pty Ltd is a leading global education provider that offers an extensive range of educational services through three major divisions to students and professionals including university programs, creative media education, professional education, English language training and settlement services. Further information about Navitas is available at www.navitas.com.

