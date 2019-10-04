Fresh artworks at City Mall for SCAPE Public Art Festival





Mary-Louise Browne Truly Rural 2009

Neon signs and a highly interactive artwork with its roots in origami arrive at City Mall this week as part of SCAPE Public Art’s Season 2019.

A total of 14 new artworks by local and internationally renowned artists are popping up around Ōtautahi Christchurch this week, ready for tomorrow's Season launch.

Among them are artworks by two contemporary artists that are being installed at the former Holiday Inn site at the intersection of Cashel and High streets, and at The Crossing. Ciaran Begley’s Spooky Action at a Distance (2019) becomes truly active when we interact with it, collapsing space and revealing unexpected connections as it folds and re-forms.

Meanwhile, at The Crossing, a series of neon signs by Mary-Louise Browne use words as found objects, revealing language as a tool that shapes power dynamics.



