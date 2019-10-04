Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Chills, Bella Kalolo and Alae booked for Marchfest 2020

Friday, 4 October 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Marchfest

The 13th Marchfest craft beer and music festival is starting to take shape as the main music acts have been announced.

The joint headline acts are Kiwi legends, The Chills and Pacifica Soul Queen Bella Kalolo, with her band Atmos. Strong support will be provided by Alae, the band that features Nelson’s Alex Farrell-Davey and Allister Meffan, Canada’s Everlovin’ Jug Band and another local act to be announced..

Co-organiser Mic Dover said, “I’m a huge fan of the late Sharon Jones (of Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings) and Bella is right in that mould – divine soul and funk. We’ve been trying to book Bella for several years and at last she’s going to play Marchfest!”

Co-organiser Eelco Boswijk added, “Getting The Chills has been another longtime wish, so Mic and I are really looking forward to next year’s bash – now we just need to choose the 15 breweries for the 2020 beer menu!”

On the craft beer front, Marchfest will again be inviting breweries from outside the region to brew a new beer for the event, to complement the local breweries of the Top of the South.

As well as great music and great beers, there will be a tasting bar, brewing demonstrations, a food and beer matching lunch, children’s entertainment, delicious foods, local ciders and wines and much more.

Earlybird tickets go on sale on Dec 1st for the event which takes place on Sat March 14, 2020 at Founders Park, Nelson.

Marchfest has received sponsorship funding for this year’s event from the Nelson Events Marketing & Development Programme, which is funded by the Nelson City Council. The Programme’s objective is to stimulate Nelson City’s economy in the shoulder and off seasons by bringing new spending through visitors coming to Nelson for distinct events.


