Just one week to go for the BPM Student Challenge

The BPM Student Challenge deadline is fast approaching, with just one week left for students to get their entries in.

For a chance at winning $1,000 prizes, University and High School students must answer the following question:

How well is today’s media serving your community?

What could it do better?

Entries can be an essay, video, podcast or any other type of content.

The competition is open to tertiary students and secondary students with separate judging and separate prizes.

$1,000 for each winner and $500 for second place. The High School winner also wins $500 for their school's media studies department.

The deadline is 5pm, Sunday 13th October 2019.

The BPM Student Challenge is a competition aimed at getting young people thinking about the media and its place in our lives.

As new forms of media sweep the country, New Zealand's journalism, entertainment and public discussion changes too - sometimes for better and sometimes for worse.

Better Public Media are keen to learn what young New Zealanders see as their future media, how they want it to serve them, and what must be done to ensure the benefits of public media are not lost.

________________________________________

To enter students must consider the questions above, in a piece of content:

A written essay, of 1200-2000 words.

Short film/documentary/podcast, maximum duration of 7 minutes. Such a production can also be a team effort of eligible students.

Authored blog or other self-generated content, with text of 1200-2000 words.

A research report, which reviews the literature and may include original field research, of 1200-2000 words.

Something else? BPM accepted a song last year!

Students are advised to enter now to avoid late nights and unpleasant tension on October the 12th!

Go to www.betterpublicmedia.org.nz for more information.

________________________________________

Note for the grammaticists and English teachers concerned by our use of the word 'media':

Yes, we know that media is the plural of medium but we think it's changed to also be the singular as well. We're sorry to contribute to the 'demise' of English and we'll meet you in grammatical hell, literally.

