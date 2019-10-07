Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Impressive Auckland U19 beat France in entertaining clash

Monday, 7 October 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

A big second half effort saw Auckland U19 get past France U19 38-26 in their one-off representative clash on Sunday at Pulman Park in Takanini.

While the first half was a grind - with France kicking a penalty on the siren to lead 14-12 at the break - the second stanza saw 38 combined points scored.

Auckland captain Regan McClennan was among the standouts, while winger Marcel Connal scored two tries in the win.

A long-range intercept from Dave Fale opened the scoring, but France were quick to hit back and level things up.

Both sides then traded tries, before Robin Brochon kicked the visitors ahead on the half-time siren.

Connall’s two tries, coupled with efforts from Raymon Tuaimalo-Vaega, PJ Nokise and Albert Talakai saw Auckland pull away on the scoreboard at one stage in the second period, but led by the brilliant Brochon at fullback France refused to go away.

Auckland coach Bevan Thomas said he knew the game would be there for the taking if his side could foot it with France through the opening 40 minutes.

“We are a new side so we took a while to get going. The first half was really hard, but in the second half we started to get some opportunities,” Thomas said.

“It was just about being patient and doing all the little things right. Our backline started to punch through a bit more in the second period and we found more attacking chances off the back of it.

“The boys really enjoyed the week and the occasion; it’s been great.”

Auckland U19 38 (Marcel Connal x2, Raymon Tuaimalo-Vaega, David Fale, Zion Perawiti, PJ Nokise, Albert Talakai tries; Regan McClennan x4 goals, Zion Perawiti x1 goal) Def. France U19 26 (Robin Brochon x2 Matthieu Cozza, Corentin Rey tries; Robin Brochon x4 goals; Robin Brochon x1 penalty goal). At Pulman Park.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 