Release of critical book on Cook Commemorations

6 October 2019

Tonight in Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa Gisborne, a new book of critical essays on the Cook Commemorations will be released by Ngāti Porou scholar Tina Ngata.

The book, entitled Kia Mau: Resisting Colonial Fictions, sets out to examine the decision by the New Zealand government to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the arrival of Captain James Cook and the implications of that decision both for Māori and for the wider global struggle against colonialism.

Over the past four years, Ngata has steadfastly refused involvement in the TUIA250 events – a conflict that has now reached it climax with the arrival of the replica Endeavour due in tomorrow.

Analysing these thinly veiled celebrations alongside the role of the Doctrine of Discovery while charting Cook’s crime spree of murder, rape and pillage, Ngata’s book of essays explores different aspects of the issue.

The book concludes with an urgent call for a practice of ethical remembering that requires unlearning the falsehoods of “exploration” and “discovery” and coming to terms with the horrifying reality of ongoing colonisation.

The launch is at 6:30pm at the Wetewetehia250 event, 60 Cobden Street. The book is available directly from the Kia Mau campaign, from Unity Books or request a copy through your local library.

