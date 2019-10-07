Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Iconic Mini British Film Festival Debuts in New Zealand

Monday, 7 October 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

A STELLAR LINE-UP OF BRITISH FILMS FROM 30TH OCTOBER - 13TH NOVEMBER 2019

The British Film Festival is set to launch in New Zealand for the very first time with a standout selection of prestige film and English box office hits from 30th October – 13th November. Presented by Monterey Cinemas in association with MINI, the festival will screen at select cinemas nationwide.

The British Film Festival will feature some of the most eagerly anticipated British films of the year including powerful true stories, literary adaptations and biographies and modern classics starring some of Britain’s best known and beloved stars.

28 exceptional films from emerging talent and accomplished industry professionals will be showcased on the big screen in 12 New Zealand centres, and 22 cinemas across the country.

Kelly Rogers, CEO of Monterey Cinema Group commented: “We’re extremely proud to introduce the British Film Festival to Kiwi audiences this Spring. Featuring the crème de la crème of British acting royalty alongside the next wave of British talent, we’re offering a wide range of dramas, comedies, documentaries, classics and audience favourites. This specially curated festival promises to be one of a kind and will appeal to a wide and discerning audience base.”

Chris Roe, Head of MINI New Zealand, is excited to extend MINI’s passion and support of creativity from the car to the big screen.

“MINI is a brand that is built on creativity and innovation. We are absolutely thrilled to present the British Film Festival in New Zealand and share MINI’s philosophy of crafting unique, memorable and unexpected experiences with a Kiwi audience,” said Roe.

A selection of films screening/premiering at the 2019 British Film Festival (In alphabetical order)
• ALL AT SEA
• CITIZEN K
• FARMING
• FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS
• GUIDE TO SECOND DATE SEX
• HAPPY NEW YEAR COLIN BURSTEAD
• HOPE GAP
• HORRIBLE HISTORIES: THE MOVIE - ROTTEN ROMANS
• LIAM GALLAGHER: AS IT WAS
• MEETING GORBACHEV
• MILITARY WIVES
• MR JONES
• MRS. LOWRY AND SON
• OFFICIAL SECRETS
• OLD BOYS
• PETERLOO
• RAY & LIZ
• ROBERT THE BRUCE
• ROMANTIC ROAD
• SORRY WE MISSED YOU
• TELL IT TO THE BEES
• THE AERONAUTS
• THE CORRUPTED
• THE ELEPHANT MAN
• THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
• THE LION IN WINTER
• THE PROFESSOR & THE MADMAN
• THE SONG OF NAMES
• VITA & VIRGINIA
The following cinemas are part of the British Film Festival 2019:

Auckland
• The Bridgeway Cinema, Monterey Howick, The Capitol, Rialto Cinemas Newmarket
Wellington
• The Penthouse, Lighthouse Petone
Christchurch
• Academy Gold, Deluxe, Lumiere
Dunedin
• Rialto Cinemas Dunedin
Tauranga
• Rialto Cinemas Tauranga
Hamilton
• Tivoli Cambridge
Palmerston North
• EVENT Palmerston North
Hawke’s Bay
• EVENT Havelock North
New Plymouth
• EVENT New Plymouth

About the BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2018, the BMW Group sold over 2,490,000 passenger vehicles and more than 165,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2018 was € 9.815 billion on revenues amounting to € 97.480 billion. As of 31 December 2018, the BMW Group had a workforce of 134,682 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.


