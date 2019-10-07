Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Honest Liars Comedy Improv Show - 9Nov. TePuke, BOP

Monday, 7 October 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: Honest Liars Improv


Who: Honest Liars Improv Comedy Show
What: Improv, Comedy, Interactive Theatre

When: 7 PM Saturday, 9 November 2019

Where: Litt Theatre – Park Lane – Te Puke – Bay of Plenty
Price: $15 Tickets available at the box office or online at www.trybooking.co.nz/CUC or www.honestliarsimprov.co.nz

Blurb: Improvised Comedy with no script. Everything is made up on the spot. Suggestions from the audience inspire scenes for the show. Improv is spontaneous, entertaining, and fun. Anything can happen and often does.

Clever, quick-witted, and charming. Dumb, silly, and potentially offensive. Both statements equally define an Honest Liars Improv Show, coming to The Litt Theatre in Te Puke 9th November, shares traits with TV favourite Who’s Line is it Anyway?

The audience suggestions make up the content of the show. Fun comedy games such as World Worst, Props and Emotional Symphony are sure to delight audiences. A great night out for a group of friends.

Honest Liars are the Bay of Plenty’s only comedy improv troupe. Evolving from a group of players from Papamoa, this group has grown to doing commercial shows, performing for events and parties and offers corporate improv training for businesses. # # #


