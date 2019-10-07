Veronica Fusaro releases new EP

A long grey winter is bad for the soul. The clouds don’t just darken the sky, they also darken the spirit. Veronica Fusaro, with her new EP SUNKISSED guides us to a way out of our recent gloomy weather as we head into Spring.

‘Lie to Me’, the first single from the EP, sets the mood. “It‘s cold outside, the world is full of lies. Why don’t you stay a little longer, have another drink? Just talk to me, tell me anything you want. Our world here in this room is much too beautiful to worry if your stories are true.”

‘Lie to Me’ describes an hour of timeless happiness. Fusaro knows that she cannot stop the flow of the seasons. However, she does know, too, that the magic of a special moment makes it possible to forget about time at least for the duration of a beautiful song. A sense of transience, and the transience of feelings – these are the themes that link together the five songs of SUNKISSED.

‘Rollercoaster’ celebrates the joys of a topsy-turvy love affair in the rhythm of early Motown. ‘Run My Mind’ is a musical car journey through the North American prairies, accompanied by a delicious whiff of fear that an affection towards the driver might yet grow into something much too much. ‘Hello Old Friend’ tells the story of a reunion where the courage cannot be mustered to turn thoughts into deeds. ‘All I Ever Wanted’ once again is about a past love and the revelation that certain words can only be said in music.

“The EP is like a small book,” says the 22-year old singer/songwriter.

“The songs are all connected but they don’t tell a story with a beginning and an end. They’re designed more to conjure up a mood. I want to hold on to the sunny moments with all my power because I know that each summer evening could be the last before the weather turns cold again.”

Whilst ‘Lie to Me’, like her last EP, was recorded with producer Jamie Ellis, for the remaining four songs Veronica Fusaro installed herself in the London studio of Paul O’Duffy. In his early days, O’Duffy acted as an engineer on some Marvin Gaye sessions. Later on he produced albums by Swing Out Sister, Was (Not Was), Amy Winehouse and many others. Together they gave the songs Veronica had brought over from her own studio in Switzerland their final polish. Sophisticated and soulful, the resulting sound may carry a hint of Dusty Springfield but the elegant melodies and the subtly dynamic rhythms reflect a nostalgia-free vision that is entirely Veronica’s own. After LOST IN THOUGHT (2016) and ICE COLD (2018), SUNKISSED is Veronica Fusaro’s third EP.

