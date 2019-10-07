Alexandra Park Teams up with Scenic Matavai Resort Niue

Epsom, Auckland – 07 OCTOBER 2019.

Auckland’s iconic Harness Racing track, Alexandra Park, is bringing the vibrant, Polynesian culture of Niue to life at Pasifika at the Races, to be held in the ‘Tasman Room’ on Friday 11th October.

Scenic Hotel Group Area General Manager, Brett Inkster says the “Evening presents a great opportunity to showcase the incredible experience that is Niue, along with a great night’s racing”.

A highlight of the evening will be the grand prize draw which offers the lucky winner a trip for two including flights with Air New Zealand from Auckland – Niue and 7-night’s accommodation at the island’s only full service hotel, Scenic Matavai Resort Niue.

With it’s spectacular cliff top views of the vast ocean scape that is Niue, Scenic Matavai Resort is also a popular spot to enjoy ‘Sundowners’ on the terrace and during whale season, lucky guests can even see whales frolicking in the deep blue below.

Tropical Night has been a valued feature of the Alexandra Park calendar for several years, and this partnership has revitalised the look and feel to focus on the beauty of the Pacific.

Alexandra Park sales and marketing manager Kim Walsh says “Our theme nights amplify our guests dining and entertainment experience on top of what is already a great night out. We are thrilled with this partnership which has inspired our chefs to create a stunning Pacific-Euro fusion menu to enchant the tastebuds.”

Pasifika at the Races will engage with people from the moment they walk in the door, and are greeted with their ‘sundowner’ cocktail through to the Niuean performers that will give you a taste of the spectacular prize.

ends

