Dazzling Violinist Amalia Hall Takes Centre Stage
Orchestra Wellington’s concertmaster Amalia Hall is performing Samuel
Barber's beautiful violin concerto, while music director Marc Taddei
leads the orchestra through Aaron Copland's mighty Third Symphony.
These two
great pieces from America fill the bill in the
latest
concert in Orchestra Wellington's Epic 2019 season on Saturday 19
October at the Michael Fowler Centre, titled Fanfare for the Common
Man.
Amalia Hall dazzled
audiences last year with her world-class
performance of Bartok's violin concerto. Interestingly she’s been
engaged to perform one of Prokofiev’s concertos with the Vallejo
Symphony in California’s San Francisco Bay Area next February, also
under the direction of conductor Marc Taddei.
While the artistic understanding
between conductor Taddei, and Hall
continues to flourish both here and in America, Hall is also in demand
as a guest soloist in Europe, Asia, South Africa and Mexico.
Given her considerable success on a global scale
we should take each
chance we can to experience her natural artistry and virtuosity while
we can.
She’ll
explore the beauty of Samuel Barber’s violin
concerto.
Barber, best known for his Adagio for Strings, wrote his concerto just
before the war broke out in 1939, and it includes all the trademark
melody and lyricism that made him one the America's most popular
composers.
First performed just after World War
II, Copland’s Symphony No. 3
includes his popular Fanfare for the Common Man - his contribution to
the US War Effort.
Another annual highlight is the addition in
this particular concert of
the musicians from the Sistema programme, Arohanui Strings Hutt Valley
and Wellington. These dedicated young string players continue to build
their musicality performing ’side-by-side’ with the musicians of
Orchestra Wellington.