Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dazzling Violinist Amalia Hall Takes Centre Stage

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington


Orchestra Wellington’s concertmaster Amalia Hall is performing Samuel
Barber's beautiful violin concerto, while music director Marc Taddei
leads the orchestra through Aaron Copland's mighty Third Symphony.

These two great pieces from America fill the bill in the latest
concert in Orchestra Wellington's Epic 2019 season on Saturday 19
October at the Michael Fowler Centre, titled Fanfare for the Common
Man.

Amalia Hall dazzled audiences last year with her world-class
performance of Bartok's violin concerto. Interestingly she’s been
engaged to perform one of Prokofiev’s concertos with the Vallejo
Symphony in California’s San Francisco Bay Area next February, also
under the direction of conductor Marc Taddei.

While the artistic understanding between conductor Taddei, and Hall
continues to flourish both here and in America, Hall is also in demand
as a guest soloist in Europe, Asia, South Africa and Mexico.

Given her considerable success on a global scale we should take each
chance we can to experience her natural artistry and virtuosity while
we can.

She’ll explore the beauty of Samuel Barber’s violin concerto.
Barber, best known for his Adagio for Strings, wrote his concerto just
before the war broke out in 1939, and it includes all the trademark
melody and lyricism that made him one the America's most popular
composers.

First performed just after World War II, Copland’s Symphony No. 3
includes his popular Fanfare for the Common Man - his contribution to
the US War Effort.

Another annual highlight is the addition in this particular concert of
the musicians from the Sistema programme, Arohanui Strings Hutt Valley
and Wellington. These dedicated young string players continue to build
their musicality performing ’side-by-side’ with the musicians of
Orchestra Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Orchestra Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 