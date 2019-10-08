Dazzling Violinist Amalia Hall Takes Centre Stage



Orchestra Wellington’s concertmaster Amalia Hall is performing Samuel

Barber's beautiful violin concerto, while music director Marc Taddei

leads the orchestra through Aaron Copland's mighty Third Symphony.

These two great pieces from America fill the bill in the latest

concert in Orchestra Wellington's Epic 2019 season on Saturday 19

October at the Michael Fowler Centre, titled Fanfare for the Common

Man.

Amalia Hall dazzled audiences last year with her world-class

performance of Bartok's violin concerto. Interestingly she’s been

engaged to perform one of Prokofiev’s concertos with the Vallejo

Symphony in California’s San Francisco Bay Area next February, also

under the direction of conductor Marc Taddei.

While the artistic understanding between conductor Taddei, and Hall

continues to flourish both here and in America, Hall is also in demand

as a guest soloist in Europe, Asia, South Africa and Mexico.

Given her considerable success on a global scale we should take each

chance we can to experience her natural artistry and virtuosity while

we can.

She’ll explore the beauty of Samuel Barber’s violin concerto.

Barber, best known for his Adagio for Strings, wrote his concerto just

before the war broke out in 1939, and it includes all the trademark

melody and lyricism that made him one the America's most popular

composers.

First performed just after World War II, Copland’s Symphony No. 3

includes his popular Fanfare for the Common Man - his contribution to

the US War Effort.

Another annual highlight is the addition in this particular concert of

the musicians from the Sistema programme, Arohanui Strings Hutt Valley

and Wellington. These dedicated young string players continue to build

their musicality performing ’side-by-side’ with the musicians of

Orchestra Wellington.



© Scoop Media

